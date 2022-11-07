Listen to the audio version of the article

Modena – It is a niche but now structured salon that confirms its vocation: to be a national reference point for small women’s fashion companies. Moda Makers is back in the ModenaFiere pavilions, the event born on the impulse of small companies in the historic district of Carpi in search of new market spaces abroad but also of large brands in search of third-party producers.

From 8 to 10 November, for the 14th edition, there will be 27 exhibiting companies, of which six are making their debut. With a reversal of the weights – for the first time companies from outside the region are the majority compared to those in the district – and with the ambition to fill a void at national level. The event is in fact the only one of its kind in Italy. Not only because despite its small size it is increasingly carving out an international profile (at the last edition 30% of visitors came from abroad) but also because it is a meeting point between companies that operate not only with their own collections but also in the supply chain and large groups looking for partners for the white label or private label capable of guaranteeing quality and artisan attention to detail.

“A format that is proving to be successful,” says Stefania Gasparini, deputy mayor of the Municipality of Carpi, who is part of Carpi Fashion System, the promoter of the event, organized by the Emilian trade fair company in collaboration with the Expo Modena Consortium. «The fair – continues Gasparini – is destined to be structured more and more while maintaining a strong flexibility, the same flexibility that is one of the typical characteristics of small and medium-sized enterprises».

As for foreign visitors, the aftermath of the pandemic will also cut out buyers from China, Japan and Far East countries for this edition. «We will go in the same direction as the last fair, with a good presence of Europeans and operators in the sector from the USA – explains Marco Momoli, general manager of ModenaFiere -. The event is proving to be the only place where brands, but also commercial companies that produce their own lines, find high quality production capacities ».

The historical phase is not easy for small fashion companies (in the Carpi district they are the backbone of a production system that revolves around brands such as Liu-Jo, Twin-Set, Blumarine, just to name a few). Faced first with the shock of the pandemic and then with the rush of energy and raw material prices, they can, however, play the card of a historical tradition also made of maximum attention to finishing. “We are talking about companies – continues Momoli – which are able to produce private labels with high professionalism and which are often also equipped with style offices for the design of the collections”.