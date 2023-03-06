Home Entertainment Modern 874 m² apartment with interiors signed by Jayme Bernardo
Modern 874 m² apartment with interiors signed by Jayme Bernardo

The luxury residential Palazzo Lumini has launched its newest decorated with interiors signed by the firm Jayme Bernardo Architects. With 874m² of private area, the apartment received a project that, from the first traces, established itself as modern, with a predominance of straight lines and the style clean.

In the social areas, there are two elements that notably mark the style of the apartment: a fluted panel in metallic lacquer that defines and surrounds an important central volume, around which all environments in the social area unfold, and the travertine marble flooring.

The environments are distributed harmonious and integrated way, allowing residents to enjoy the spaces in comfort, both on a daily basis and when they receive them. “O layoutfully integrated, is very inviting for families with a more informal lifestyle and who like to receive guests”, points out Jayme Bernardo. The complete integration of the social area with the dining room provides a more modern e relaxed.

All the furniture in the apartment is by Artefacto. The pieces were selected to provide the greatest comfort and practicality, maintaining the elegance and warmth of the spaces. As for the colors, a neutral palette for foundationwhich allowed the team to use noble finishes and contrasting both in environments and furniture.

Different works of art complement the project, with pieces by artists such as Carlos Araujo, Newman Lee, Ryan Hyrz, Julian Lopes, Cassio Lázaro, Guilherme Dable, Cassia Aresta, Carlos Muniz, Cahique Lahgizin addition to The reason e BK Design. All works are from the Sérgio Gonçalves Gallery, in São Paulo. In addition, in the intimate circulation there is a work of Erwin Zaidowiczfrom the artist’s own collection.

Check out more photos of the project in the gallery below:

