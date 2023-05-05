Modern apartment, with apparent structure and total integration | Open House with Eduardo Correia

Photos: Carolina Mossin / Disclosure

An apartment modernist, with total integration and natural light in abundance. This is the project signed by the architect Eduardo Correia, a complete renovation of an old apartment in the Três Marias Building, an iconic building on Av. Paulista with Haddock Lobo.

The original project is by the architect Abelardo Riedy de Souza, and dates back to 1956. Many of its features have been preserved: the kitchen, for example, remains with the joinery chosen in the original plan. In addition, to give even more prominence to the building’s architecture, Eduardo chose to make its structure apparent, resulting in a Brutalist aesthetics that bring concrete to life.

Very well thought out solutions can also be seen, such as the table that floats in the room, supported by a concrete beam, and the sliding door that integrates or gives privacy to the intimate area. Indeed, integration is the strong point of the project, and Eduardo Correia says that his main motivation when facing the challenge of modernizing the apartment was to reconfigure the floor plan, previously shared, to leave a single, integrated, fluid and clean environment. The windows that cover the entire wall with a privileged view of Av. Paulista completes the scenario with its abundant natural light.

Another interesting point of this apartment is its furniture. The pieces occupy the space harmoniously, and many of the pieces were obtained through mining, true finds, such as the Veranda sofa found by Adelaide Jesus. There’s even an entire room dedicated to furniture that’s yet to be found!

I took a tour of the apartment signed by Eduardo Correia and I show all its details on my channel. Already here, a chat with the architect and also more photos of the project.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

Valentine’s House: What was the inspiration for the project?

Eduardo Correia: The project came about as a result of architect Abelardo Riedy’s desire for modernity; such a pioneer in this sense because it was a project from the 1950s. Its facades clearly imprint modernist concepts and worldview, but internally we could still feel typical cultural layers of the time. An example of this was the entrance hall and the service area (kitchen, laundry and staff quarters) completely separated from the so-called “noble” area: rooms and intimate area (bedrooms), which were completely protected from other environments.

C.V.: Is that why you opted for integration?

Eduardo Correia: The architectural proposal was mainly due to this internal “modernization”. Integrating what was previously fragmented and seeking mainly the internal union of the windows that are already presented in this “continuous” way externally, but which before our project were fragmented by each environment. The search for this continuous and integrated light largely guided the design decisions of the work.

C.V.: And how did this quest for natural lighting come about?

Eduardo Correia: In order to achieve this “continuous natural light” from the windows, we had to change the circulation and layout of the existing bedrooms and bathrooms. Initially we had two bathrooms and three bedrooms, plus the office, which were transformed into two complete suites with bedrooms, closets and bathrooms.

C.V.: Are there any details you want to comment on here?

Eduardo Correia: An interesting detail of the project was the construction of the dining table and support for the home office, made supported by a cantilever (without feet) on an existing column in the living room.