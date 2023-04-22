Modern memories of Haining Road! The 94-year-old landmark “Victory” in Shanghai is back! have you been there? – Nong Hao Shanghai – Xinmin.com

In recent years, many established movie theaters in Shanghai have announced to bid farewell to movie fans for a while and upgrade!

For example, Hengshan Cinema, Shanghai Cinema Cathay Cinema, and Siping Cinema, which Ala is familiar with, have accompanied generations of Shanghainese in their growth!

The temporary parting is for a better reunion!Recently, at the intersection of Haining Road, Zhapu Road, Hongkou District, a real old Shanghai movie theater is about to return with a new “victory”!it is-Hongkou people are all too familiar withVictory Cinema~

The Western-style main building and the main hall with Chinese elements on the roof, this mix of Chinese and Western architectural styles are still very eye-catching even now.

In the second half of last year, the Victory Cinema officially started repairs. At that time, the entire fence wrapped the building tightly~

Now most of the fences have been removed, and the lighting effect at night has also been tested~

The picture via netizen @飞莱西宝 has been authorized, please contact the original author for reprinting

Wow!This is me

Do you know Victory Cinema?

Let’s start with a wave of “memory killing”

↓↓↓

Those who are familiar with Shanghai film history know that Hongkou is one of the birthplaces of Shanghai cinema:

The Hongkou Grand Theater, the earliest cinema in Shanghai, the second and third official indoor cinemas in Shanghai, Victoria Movie Park and Aipu Cinema, were all born in the Hongkou area.

Among them, Haining Road and Zhapu Road are home to four famous theaters: Hongkou Grand Theater, Jiefang Theater, International Cinema and Victory Cinema, which was unique in Shanghai at that time!

Interlude a little knowledge: There are now 4 movie theaters in the 5 corners of Wujiaochang.

Victory Cinema, formerly known as Hollywood Theater, built in 1929. Shortly after opening, the Hollywood Theater was transferred and renamed as the National Theater because the theater claimed that Bin defaulted on the payment for the production cost.

Since then, it has changed owners several times. In 1931, it was renamed Willy Grand Theater, in 1942, it was renamed Zhaonan Theater, and in 1945, it was renamed Minguang Theater again. After the liberation of Shanghai, it was renamed Victory Cinema.

Historical photos of National Grand Theater

Historical photos of Zhaonan Theater

Shanghai photographer Xu Zhidong is a native of Hongkou. He still has old photos of the Victory Cinema taken in the 1990s.

1998

year 2004

2017

2022

The above four pictures are all taken by Xu Zhidong, reproduced from @周到上海

Looking at the old photos of Shengli Cinema from various periods, you will find that the Chinese-style building on the top is restored according to the earliest times.

Xu Zhidong said: “The Victory Cinema in my memory is sandwiched between the North and South Haining Roads. The ground floor of the theater is full of various shops. The screening halls are basically located on the second to third floors. Sitting on a comfortable chair in the screening hall makes people feel the distance. The birthplace of domestic film projection is very close.”

He still remembers that he had watched many movies such as “Gone with the Wind”, “Farewell My Concubine”, “Twilight of a Date” and so on.

Many netizens recalled it with a lot of emotion!

It is reported that after the completion of the renovation, it will continue to be used as a movie theater and will become a landmark building of Hongkou film culture in the future.

renderings

Did you find out that the renderings look a bit like a scaled-down version of “Normandy Apartment (Wukang Building)”~

What do you think of the upcoming Victory Cinema? Welcome to the comment area to talk~

[Comprehensive editor of Nonghao Shanghai·Tian Xiaoyu]

Sources of some materials: @周到上海颜山山@澎湃新闻灯灯 The pictures are from Xiaohongshu netizen @夏莱西宝, some of the comments and pictures are from the Internet, etc. If you are offended, please contact us.

Copyright statement: Do not reprint without authorization.