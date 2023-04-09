Colours and Materials in Autumn/Winter 2024/25

The ModEurop Colour Club Conference, which took place on 30 and 31 March in Düsseldorf and thus at an early stage, was attended by numerous representatives of renowned companies in the footwear and leather goods industry to jointly work out the colours for Autumn/Winter 2024/25.

„The big bang of the stylistic excesses of past seasons is taking a back seat in favour of a new clarity. It’s now all about focused, elegant classicism paired with minimalism and quiet passion,“ predict Creative Directors Martin Wuttke and Uta Riechers-Wuttke (nextguruNow). Sportiness will continue to be important as a consumer driver, but will be staged less boldly.

The complete colour/material range is shown in the ModEurop Colour Card for Autumn/Winter 2024/25, which will be available from the German Shoe Institute in Offenbach from the beginning of June: ModEurop

Beyond the trends of the future, the meeting is always an important moment to exchange views on current industry topics, but also on art and culture. The perfect start was provided by a visit to the magnificent exhibition „Machine Hallucinations“ at the Kunstpalast. The multi-award-winning architect and media artist Refik Anadol, known for his work with artificial intelligence and data, provided the fashion experts with numerous inspirations for their own work with colours, materials and shapes.