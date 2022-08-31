Article source: Health and Beauty WeChat Official Account

Original title: Body care can not be solved by taking a bath!Experience sharing between beauticians and models

Author: HB

At the moment, body care and facial care also require attention, not only to create a beautiful body curve, but also to take care of the hands.

Let’s enjoy each day as we follow two ladies with clear skin and marshmallow skin.

Moisturize and re-moisturize

Create soft skin that is free from dryness

When performing or filming, she will do some poses that are not done in daily life, and her costumes are also various, so Ms. A will take care of her whole body to keep herself confident at all times. The child is still young, and she doesn’t have much time to spend on herself. Products that pay attention to moisturizing and have a pleasant fragrance are mostly selected. She believes that it is mature to spend more energy on the body than on the face.

Key moments of the runway cheats

Here’s a trick I learned from a fashion show hairstylist. Apply the highlight for the face to the arms or legs along the direction of the bone for a sophisticated sheen. Alternatively, use a pearlescent body lotion with a premium texture.

When the skin is severely dry

Mixed use of emulsifiable concentrate

I can’t tolerate dry skin, so I use a 2:1 mixture of cream and oil to moisturize. Make a top-of-the-line moisturizer by choosing a scent based on your mood.

massage along the lymph

Massage the cream along the direction from the toes to the knees, and then from the knees to the feet, which can promote blood circulation and improve the penetration rate of the cream.

Apply several times a day

Reapply on dry areas

Body care needs to be accumulated over time by carefully applying it after bathing, before going out, at work, etc., to keep the skin moist for a long time.

avoid friction

Emphasis on moisturizing

Beautician Ms. Fukasawa has lustrous and snow-white skin from face to body, and even caused heated discussions because of her stunning appearance at the cosmetics conference. She shares with us her experience dealing with chapped skin and reducing pigmentation.

Ms. B has been focusing on body care since she was in her 20s. Every day, she performs moisturizing work with lymphatic massage effect. In order to prevent her knees from sagging, she does squats to make her thighs very firm. Also regularly exfoliate with a scrub, promote skin metabolism, and do a good job of moisturizing. In addition, to avoid bumps and scars, wear long-sleeved clothes to protect from the sun. These details also need to be paid attention to, such as holding back and not scratching after mosquito bites.

1. The body is more prone to dryness than the facethe basic link of moisturizing is essential.

Do the same for your body as you do for your face. When used in combination with lotion and cream, the degree of moisturizing is naturally different. Do it as a part of facial skin care, and you won’t feel troublesome.

2. Exfoliation should be adjusted according to different parts of the water content of scrub products

Use a scrub product with a high water content on the areas that need to be avoided, such as the neck, and use a scrub with less water content to exfoliate the elbows, knees and other areas that are prone to keratin accumulation, which can achieve the desired effect.

3. Be sure to moisturize immediately after returning home, and do not over-polish your heels

The heels only need a little sanding to allow the moisturizing product to penetrate. It may be over-sanded in the dry state, so it is recommended to do it after bathing. Moisturizing is essential.

Even if you go out in slippers, put on socks as soon as you get home to keep warm and moisturizing. There are many acupoints on the ankles and heels, and you need to keep warm in summer.

Fourth, the skin texture will have amazing changes!Mix the serum into the cream and use it once a week

Mix the facial beauty essence into the cream and apply the beauty ingredients on the elbows and knees 1~2 times a week. After entering the skin, you will feel refreshed

The body lotion is extracted from natural plants and has a light texture that is easy to absorb. It is more skin-friendly than chemical moisturizing ingredients. The texture of facial lotion is gentle and easy to absorb. Let the body skin firmly grasp the moisture, supple and lasting longer!

JollyMood 240° Body Lotion

The 240° body lotion inspired by “new peach gum” for skin care, the essence of peach gum, camellia prebiotics and niacinamide complement each other, continue to nourish in dry winter days, keep full of vitality, like a new life, compose a pleasant journey of winter skin, and unique The ebony fragrance is more reminiscent of the cozy night talk around the fireplace on a certain day.

Using the breakthrough formula – water burst coloring technology, the texture of the product is moist and moist, and you can enjoy the makeup experience like a skin care product with a touch of water. It is not tedious to apply makeup with bare hands, and the effect of natural brightening and even skin tone can be quickly obtained. Whether it is a student party, makeup novice or sports people, it can be easily controlled.

RiVi Silky Soft Body Cream

The light powder is light and moisturizing texture, smooth as silk, delicate and docile without floating powder. Pure and not false white, a touch of brightening, delicate and skin-friendly, specially added niacinamide whitening essence, add a little light to the skin, rejuvenate and nourish the skin, moisturizing and translucent without drying.

L’Occitane White Cherry Blossom Body Lotion

The newly added rice hydrolyzed protein ingredient can accelerate the metabolism of old dead skin cells and create Q-smooth, smooth and light-feeling skin. The dual moisturizing and nourishing of shea butter and grapeseed oil can effectively repair the skin barrier after ultraviolet radiation in summer, and restore delicate and smooth skin.

New York Regenerative Farm Honey + Propolis + Royal Jelly: Rich in natural antioxidants, nourishes and replenishes skin moisture and improves skin antioxidant capacity. 10% Lactic Acid: Softens the stratum corneum, metabolizes dull skin, and revitalizes skin cells. 2% salicylic acid: dissolves dirt and oil deep in pores and exfoliates old dead skin cells.