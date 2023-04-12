The internationally renowned live sound engineer explains why Mojave’s FET microphones are their OVERHEAD of choice for drums in live performances.

The MA-201fet was designed by Grammy Award winner David Royer as an alternative to more expensive large-diaphragm condenser microphones, and is intended to be suitable for a wide variety of live miking. Since its launch in 2008, more and more FOH tuners are using the Mojave MA-201fet microphone on the OVERHEAD of the drum kit. Among these internationally renowned engineers, Chris Rabold is the FOH tuner for Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kenny Chesney and others.

“OH mics in a live environment are nuanced and often troublesome,” says Rabold. “With excited players, problematic acoustics, stage noise, reflections from the house, you often get something resembling white noise. The Mojave MA-201fet gets the detail I need from a drum kit through a chaotic environment .I have nothing but praise for these mics and their performance over the years.



Excellent sonic characteristics – no blemishes

Rabold, who recently toured with artists Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, said he started using the MA-201 feet in 2015 and hasn’t used another mic since: “As an OH mic, I can give a full cohesive Drum kits, use them to get an impressive sound, or use them as spot mics to focus on picking each drum without any unnatural or harsh sound, which is very common in live miking .MA-201fet is my go-to weapon for every tour.”

Rabold has already started spreading the word to other tuners. “I can count on two hands how many other sound engineers I’ve recommended these mics to not only use on their tours, but to buy them themselves,” he says. They’re so impressive”. Another engineer with a long-term relationship with Mojave is James “Jimbo” Neal, who uses the Mojave MA-201fet as an important part of his drum mic setup, as well as Brian Setzer’s guitar part of the setup.



One of the challenges for the FOH sound engineer is capturing the warmth and detail of the sound, which is often associated with working in a recording studio. “I rely on the Mojave MA-201fet to capture the full picture of the drum kit, enhancing warmth and clarity,” says FOH tuner Ken “Pooch” Van Druten of Iron Maiden, Jay-z, Linkin Park, Kiss, and others. “I only use it as a ride cymbal and OH mic”.



Picking up lost nuances

Production manager and FOH sound engineer Jamie Landry added that when tuning live for Norah Jones, he preferred the OH drum mic for its natural, detailed sound to the entire drum kit, not just the cymbals . “Norah’s drummer, Brian Blade, is a dynamic and detailed drummer with an impressive sound. These Mojave mics really allowed me to capture all those nuances.

OneRepublic monitor engineer Dave McMullin and FOH mixing engineer Justin Ripley both leaned heavily on their drum OH during OneRepublic shows. “We needed a mic that would pick up the drum information with depth and clarity. Since the Mojave MA-201fet was very even across the frequency range and solid as a tank, it met all our needs. Thanks to Mojave for all Man, thank you for your innovation and impeccable customer service.”



The MA-201fet is a large-diaphragm, phantom-powered, solid-state condenser microphone with a fixed cardioid pattern. Rooted in David Royer’s line of microphone designs, the MA-201fet delivers warm, full-bodied reproduction of both vocals and instruments without harshness or high-frequency distortion. This makes it suitable for a variety of applications. In addition to drum kits and drum rooms, the MA-201fet is also well suited for applications involving the pickup of high SPL sources such as KICK and BASS amplifiers, electric guitars, pianos and a range of acoustic instruments.

Equipped with a 3-micron, single-sided, gold-sputtered diaphragm, high-quality Jensen audio transformers, military-grade FETs, and custom-designed low-noise resistors, the MA-201fet rivals some of the most popular classic condenser microphones in performance . Each MA-201fet microphone is carefully tested and evaluated before being packaged in its protective case with a professional-grade shock mount.

MA-201fet

feature

Manually selected 3-micron 1-inch diaphragm

Jensen Audio Transformer

Military Grade FETs

Custom Designed Low Noise Resistors

Ultra Clean Signal Path

Recommended Applications