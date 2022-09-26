Source title: Momo’s live broadcast “Golden Song Peak Night” debuted in Nanjing, where the anchors and stars performed on the same stage

On September 24, the first offline golden song competition “Golden Song Peak Night” held by Momo Live was unveiled in Nanjing. Hu Haiquan, a well-known musician in the Chinese music scene, Zhang Yunjing, a well-known singer, Nanquan Mom, a pop music creation and singing group, and 11 golden song anchors under Momo who have both singing ability and popularity jointly presented a wonderful audio-visual feast for the majority of netizens. On the night of the event, Keren competed fiercely to become the 2022 Momo Golden Singer of the Year. The anchor stars performed on the same stage and performed the golden songs and hit the audience The 11 participating anchors sang the theme song “Light” together in a virtual show to kick off the event, and then the four anchors Ye Xiaobai, Xin Xinzi, Xia Er and Natural from the Teana track jointly brought the “Light”. Light Years Away.” Immediately afterwards, Keren, Xiao Mu, and Jia Muyan of Charm Track jointly sang “The Light Falling in Life”. The anchors Siyan, Yumei, Shu Yanran, and Zhang Quanquan formed a smart track. The song they sang was “Want to Sing Me to You”. In the second round of competition, Zhang Yunjing and Ye Xiaobai jointly brought “Preference”. Although it was the first time to cooperate, the two cooperated very well. After the performance, Zhang Yunjing also admitted that Ye Xiaobai’s voice was very different from her own. It’s a great show. Nanquan mother and Siyan sang “Rainy Day” on the same stage, which also won the cheers and calls of thousands of netizens. Hu Haiquan and Keren sang “Rainbow” and “The Most Beautiful” together, Hu Haiquan said in an interview with host Lin Xiao at the scene: “I rarely sang these two songs with girls before, but performing with Keren today is a very special Wonderful feeling.” In addition, the two super popular anchors Dajun, Sanwang and host Lin Xiao on Momo platform also brought Xinxinzi, Xia Er, Xiaomu, Jia Muyan, Yumei, and Shuranran six anchors respectively. different songs. After two rounds of competition, Xin Xinzi won the championship of the Teana track, Siyan won the championship of the smart track, and Keren won the championship of the charming track. In the final finals, the six promoted anchors sang their latest solo singles for the first time offline. Tide is full of poetic and pictorial meaning; Si Yan’s “Farewell to You” is tactfully listened to; Yumei’s performance of “Never owe each other” is touching; Xiao Mu’s “On the occasion of the full moon” is full of vitality; That Summer was intoxicating. In the end, Keren won the championship of the Golden Melody Peak Night Competition and became the 2022 Momo Golden Melody Singer of the Year. He also received super rewards such as personal custom singles officially provided by Momo, direct access to the star scene, and entry into the Hall of Fame. Siyan, Xinxinzi, and Yumei also qualified for Momo’s official custom single. XR technology creates a virtual stage Metaverse anchor Aixia plays the role of the chasing messenger Momo has always regarded technology as the primary productive force, and invested heavily in continuous research and development and polishing of cutting-edge technologies, giving full play to its technological advantages and bringing users a better social interaction experience. On the night of the peak of the golden song, the sense of technology has been running through. Momo created the theme song “Light” for the first time, and used XR virtual technology to perform the opening show. Such a unique performance also aroused the cheers of netizens in the live broadcast room. At the same time, Aixia, the anchor of Momo Yuan Universe, played the role of the night chasing messenger of the golden song peak, breaking the original style of the event chapter film for the first time, with three chasing short films throughout the entire event. Each short film makes full use of the power of science and technology, explaining that Momo officially provides a stage for anchors to show themselves, from obscurity to brilliance, to meet a better self and achieve greater self-worth. The fruitful music project helps the anchor to move to a bigger stage The holding of this golden song peak night is just a microcosm of Momo's official search for better growth space for its anchors. As early as 2017, Momo has joined hands with BMG, Taihe Music, Huayi Music, Lehua Entertainment and other domestic Wai Music Group set sail for the “MOMO Music Project”, which can not only find a better growth space for anchors with music dreams, but also better enrich the content and ecology of the platform. Over time, Momo’s music project continued to ferment, including Jay Chou’s royal musician Fang Wenshan, Andy Lau’s royal music producer Cai Xiaoen, “Learn to Meow” producer Xiao Fengfeng, and the creation of “Your Thousands of Waters and Thousands of Mountains” and “But the World” Hailai Amu, the producer of many popular songs, and many Chinese music producers have joined in to create personal singles for Momo’s high-quality anchors. Up to now, more than 100 high-quality Momo anchors have their own personal singles. At the same time, Momo has also invited Jackie Chan, Lin Yilian, Fei Yuqing, Wang Xinling, Zhang Shaohan, Li Yuchun, Mao Buyi, Zhou Shen, Xiao Jingteng, Tao Zhe, Gigi Leung, Yang Kun, Guangliang, and Tengge for the live broadcast of the annual event surprise night awards ceremony. Er, Deng Ziqi and other artists performed on the same stage with their anchors, providing more stages and opportunities for the anchors to show their strength. As a continuation of the music plan, Momo holds the Golden Melody Dream Contest and offline concerts with different themes every year, using the form of artists + anchors to perform on the same stage to enhance the popularity of the anchors, so that more anchors have moved from small live broadcast rooms to more advanced ones. On the big stage, realize your music dream. In recent years, as the influence of the Momo platform continues to increase, more and more streamers with music dreams have come to settle in. The official Momo will also provide them with a stage to fully display themselves, help them gain more exposure and popularity through their own traffic advantages, and provide a fast-rising channel from amateur to artist, so that their music dreams can come true. Reality.

