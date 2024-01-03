Moms like they used to be, the cool motherhood of #tradwifes

Who knows if Senator Lavinia Mennuni of Fratelli d’Italia, godmother of the latest utterance trash from last year, the one on the motherhood that must become cool, knows that overseas there is already a group of young influencers who dedicate themselves to telling how fantastic, exciting and also aesthetically pleasing the life of mothers is. It’s “stay at home mum“, mothers who stay at home, the evolution of “stay at home girlfriend”, the girlfriends who stay at home. Finding them is quite simple, just follow the hashtag #tradwife, which stands for “traditional wife”, the traditional wife.

At first glance they seem like a parody. This is not a handful of web stars with millions of followers, but a multitude of accounts with a following of tens of thousands of people. They are invariably young mothers, pretty, always with perfect make-up and hair, even if in neutral colours, in palettes with a light green extractor and biscuit cutters. Feminine but not provocative, the Sarahs and Rachels would say with their hair always long and curly, “supercute” even when they knead the bread for the whole family and give advice that seems to come from another century such as «six tricks to conquer a man who he will take care of you.” They recommend not only cooking every day and with joy for the whole family, but also doing it while dressed well. Their manifesto is motivational phrases like “women were not created to work five days a week outside the home, but seven days a week inside the home” and so on.

It is not a self-ironic parody of the American housewife of the 1950s, but a poignant melancholy for the so-called “traditional values”: the house, the husband and the children with a sprinkling of glamor that goes from the red pinafore with ruffles that the male of the house likes to the Checkered Christmas pajamas for the whole family.

But what’s behind the online trend known as “tradwifery”? “It is a movement that is partly aesthetic and partly ideological, which encourages women to embrace seemingly feminine characteristics such as chastity and submission and to trade feminist emancipation for a patriarchal vision of gender norms,” explain the researchers at Political Research Associates, who dedicated an essay to the topic. Often define themselves as “translator” means identifying as a fundamentalist Christian and believing that women should neither work nor have the right to vote, but submit to their husbands and live a happy life as a housewife. Born as an online movement around the 2016 elections and the rise of the Alt Right, the first generation of “translator” dominated by millennial housewives and mothers, has an audience of hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok. It is a movement based on social media and defined by contemporary marketing strategies: they could be defined as hundreds of followers of Chiara Ferragni who, however, do not think of themselves as free, but mothers and wives.

She is the voice of America fighting against abortion rights, a narrative congenial to that of motherhood as destiny, inevitable but grandiose, frightening because exceptional. So exceptional that it deserves the sacrifice of every fiber of our body, but also within the reach of all of us, because it is nature and instinct. We shouldn’t be afraid of becoming mothers, because unhappy mothers don’t exist, the Sarahs and Rachels want to explain to us, with their perfect hair and surrounded by children who are strangely always clean. It is the America of pro-life battles and home schooling, the increasingly widespread choice in the Western world – including Italy – to educate children at home, safe from the dangers of progressive ideas. Another flag of the “tradwife” is the care of children, which becomes exclusive. Unprejudiced fathers appear right in family photos. Having a babysitter is like declaring surrender and delegating the most exciting job in the world to an ill-intentioned stranger. From morning to night, summer and winter these traditional children stay at home, with their traditional mothers. Which is also the place where our people stay most of the time, in a chronic lack of social alternatives to the never-fading family welfare. But they tell you, so what? That is the best place in the world, home is not only where you have to be, but you have to be happy to be too. Because it’s cool.

A life of pancakes in the morning, lavender, sage and beige colored cloths to hang out in the sun with bare feet and cups of coffee to sip on the swing on the porch. It’s real? No, but this is the narrative of the American dream in thirty-second motivational pills. How can this map of clichés and right light appeal to Gen Z, those born after 1996, who are statistically more progressive and less attentive to fixed gender roles than most of the generations that preceded them?

It’s a niche that collects hearts and views on TikTok and lip-syncs or dances to rap music while quoting the Bible and pondering the modest – but cute – dresses they’ll wear when they get married.

While much of the research on the far right has focused on the radicalization of young people into white supremacist and white nationalist groups, there is much less attention to the process of radicalization of modern teenage girls. «Not only is this ideology becoming increasingly widespread among younger, right-wing female audiences, but it is also integrating into the Internet culture of generation Z, taking on current cultural trends, political opinions and gender concepts – explain the researchers at Political Research Associates -. “Tradwifery” is a complicated movement, trapped in a difficult history of patriarchal religiosity, racism and misogyny, but aspiring “tradwifes” work to simplify it and translate the ideology into fun music videos, easily digestible by their followers. Better not to let Senator Mennuni know. Never have a more precise idea of ​​how a trashy release can be transformed into a new trend.

