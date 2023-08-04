Monaco Red Cross Charity Ball: A Legendary Philanthropic and Artistic Feast

Monaco Red Cross Charity Ball Celebrates 74th Anniversary in Grand Style

MONTE CARLO – The 74th Monaco Red Cross Charity Ball was held on July 29th at the prestigious Salle des Etoiles in the Monte Carlo Club. The event was attended by HSH Prince Albert II, President of the Monaco Red Cross Society, and HSH Princess Charlène, Vice President, along with nearly 900 celebrities. This annual legendary event in the Principality of Monaco not only witnessed the success of charity but also immersed guests in the performances of world-class singers and the grandeur of Monaco under spectacular fireworks.

The Monaco Red Cross was founded by Prince Louis II on March 3, 1948, and received accreditation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the same year. Its primary mission has always been to help the most vulnerable people in the world, saving lives, and making adequate preparations for disaster prevention, humanitarian advocacy, and prevention activities worldwide. Princess Grace took over as the president of the Monaco Red Cross in 1958, and since December 17, 1982, Prince Albert II has chaired the organization. His presence at the ball emphasized the importance of the cause.

On the evening of July 29th, the Monaco Red Cross Charity Ball officially kicked off, with HSH Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène in attendance. Actors Alice Taglioni and Jan Antoine Yann-Antony Noghès co-hosted the dinner, which saw the participation of various influential personalities. The ball began with the display of photos depicting the charitable actions of the Monaco Red Cross since its establishment, followed by the presentation of action videos showcasing the organization’s achievements in 2023. Six rounds of lottery draws took place during the evening, offering a chance to express gratitude to guests who have consistently supported charitable causes. Princess Charlene herself donated a private collection of jewelry watches, which was presented to one of the winners by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

The highlight of the evening was the surprise appearance of British singer Robbie Williams, known for selling 85 million albums worldwide. He enthralled the audience with his timeless hit “Angels” and his latest release “Lost.” Belgian artist Philippe Geluck also contributed to the event by presenting an artwork titled “Red Cross Cat.” The night culminated with a breathtaking display of fireworks, unfolding against the backdrop of an open-roofed Salle des Etoiles.

The Monaco Red Cross Charity Ball is renowned globally as one of the most prestigious charity events. Its significance lies not only in attracting attention from charity and fashion enthusiasts but also in conveying the power of public welfare by uniting global support and love. The event contributes greatly to global charity efforts. The legendary Monte-Carlo Seaside Resort Group, known for its exceptional hospitality, provided all guests with thoughtful and impeccable service, adding to the charm and narrative of the event.

About Monte Carlo Resort & Marina Monaco

Founded in 1863, the Monaco Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group is owned by the Monaco royal family. It is one of Europe’s most famous luxury resorts and a privately-owned tourism industry group with a rich history along the entire Blue Coast. The group combines the natural environment and historical and cultural elements of Monaco, offering four hotels, over 30 restaurants and bars (four of which have been awarded a total of seven Michelin stars), three spas, two casinos, and over 60 luxury stores. For almost a century, the group has offered a unique art of life in this legendary country, providing guests with an extraordinary all-encompassing holiday experience.

For more information, please visit the official website of Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group.

