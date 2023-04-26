Moncler 2023 summer series image blockbuster officially released | Hypebeast

Moncler officially released the 2023 summer series image blockbuster, which uses the brand’s unique mountain genes to create a summer exclusive classic rejuvenation, fully interprets the classic and timeless all-season clothing series, equipped with outstanding protection functions, and helps to easily cope with seasonal changes throughout the year.

The summer series of fashion blockbusters, shot by the well-known photographer Thierry Le Goués, freezes the essence of the dynamic fashion of the new season, and uses an unimaginable aesthetic perspective to create a different atmosphere. The leisurely summer style with the breeze has become a thing of the past, and the photographer interprets the Moncler brand personality with delicate and tense lens language: through the hot summer, fearless of the scorching sun and wind and rain.

The ingenious visual design cleverly interprets technological color matching and summer modern styling, showing a stylized lens dominated by monochromatic light and shade. The delicate interplay between silk and matte textures, as well as sharp edges and corners, give Moncler’s 2023 summer series light puffer jackets and seasonal pieces a new dimension of detail.

Moncler’s 2023 summer series has many new products, all of which appeared in fashion blockbusters. Classic and timeless lightweight jackets, comfortable knitwear and summer must-haves are officially on sale at designated Moncler stores.