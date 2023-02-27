Listen to the audio version of the article

«I have walked around London for the last 30 years and every day I have found something new», wrote Walter Besant at the end of the 19th century. If he had done it on Monday he would have had a lot of material to marvel at. Almost simultaneously, in fact, Burberry presented the first collection signed by former Bottega Veneta designer Daniel Lee, and Moncler launched the evolution of the Genius project in the Olympia London spaces.

A date chosen not by chance, since the project, strongly desired by the CEO Remo Ruffini, made its debut in Milan on February 20, 2018 exactly. However, under the Olympia vaults an anniversary was not celebrated, but a renewal. In what was probably the most expensive event in the history of the group’s symbolic brand which in 2021 exceeded two billion in revenues for the first time, with 10,000 guests entering largely thanks to registration on the Moncler website, Genius is in fact, it has become a “platform of co-creations”, taking the philosophy of the collaborations with which it was born to a new level: if so far the collections had only been signed by names in the fashion industry, this time Genius has involved the world of music , with Alicia Keys, Jay Z and Pharrell Williams (debuting as curator of a clothing line, pochi days after his appointment as creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear), but also the automotive sector, with Mercedes-Benz already announcing “new potential opportunities” for collaboration, in addition to the return of Palm Angels (Francesco Ragazzi brand , former creative director of Moncler) and Frgmt by Hiroshi Fujiwara.

To close the list of new authors for Moncler Genius also adidas Originals and Salehe Bembury, one of the most popular creators of sneakers (Moncler aims to generate 10% of its revenues from footwear). Finally, the designer Rick Owens, who designed a capsule of bomber jackets, coats, down jackets but also skirts, trousers and tops.

«In London, our vision has expanded further, from a universe of collaborations to a co-creation platform – commented Ruffini -. We have seen different worlds expressing themselves together and creating a language that defines a new brand experience: music, design, art, sport and fashion have brought their codes and their energy, creating memorable moments for our communities”.

The reference is to Gen Z, the youngest luxury customers, who by 2030 will generate over a third of global purchases in the sector and to whom Genius has always addressed. In the first nine of 2022 (the results for the full year will be announced on February 28) Moncler’s revenues rose by 32% to 1.55 billion (+57% on 2019, the pre-Covid year). Since 2003, when Remo Ruffini took over the brand, growth has been constant and if it went from 39 stores in 2010 to 242 as at 30 September 2022, it was also for making the down jacket a “global” garment with a clear positioning : Genius for the youngest, Moncler Collection for Gen X and Millennials and Moncler Grenoble, the skiwear line, for the “Active Millennials”.