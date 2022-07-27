Home Entertainment Moncler Grenoble Fall 2022 Collection Stunning Outdoor Must-Have, Four Seasons
Moncler Grenoble Fall 2022 Collection Stunning Outdoor Must-Have, Four Seasons

Moncler Grenoble Fall 2022 Collection Stunning Outdoor Must-Have, Four Seasons

Thibaut Grevet is specially invited to take the shot of the new advertising campaign, and the lofty and dangerous peaks are shot to unleash the dynamic vitality of the Moncler Grenoble series, showing the spirit of adventure to climb to the peak in warm seasons. Well-choreographed models dressed in high-tech layered outfits are ready to go, ready to go to a lively appointment and start a new season of outdoor adventures. They are in unison, blending in with the magnificent nature. Lilac purple, ice white and dreamy silver are intertwined, interpreting the layered suits like iridescent, reflecting the purple haze in the evening, blending and interpreting the new season’s sports style.

The Moncler Grenoble collection is known for its light, firm texture and high-tech performance, and its alpine athleisure clothing can handle the weather in all seasons, without fear of wind, rain and sun exposure. The Peyrus Jacket combines bold shape with outstanding function, lightweight and portable, waterproof and warm, and easy to meet the external challenges. The versatile Ledi jacket features a geometric colorblock design with a forest green hood for wind and water resistance. The collection also features high-tech shorts, leggings and T-shirts, creating a wealth of layering options for the season’s outdoor adventures, seamlessly switching between mountain gear and urban wear.

The new Moncler Grenoble collection will be available in selected Moncler boutiques on July 28, 2022Chinese official website moncler.com.cn, official WeChat applet and official Tmall flagship store.

