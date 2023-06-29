Home » MONCLER GRENOBLE Releases 2023 Pre-Fall Collection
MONCLER GRENOBLE Releases 2023 Pre-Fall Collection

MONCLER GRENOBLE Releases 2023 Pre-Fall Collection

The Moncler Grenoble 2023 Pre-Fall Collection takes this beautiful vision to a whole new level, launching a series of light and layered items that can freely control mountain and urban life. Moncler has created a ready-to-wear collection this time. For men, soft Polartec zippered fleece tops, recycled GORE-TEX shell jackets and matching trousers and shorts are dyed in bright apple green, elegant khaki and brown, expressing outdoor performance statements. Abstract topographical map prints tie-dye to create unique spiraling terrain patterns, bringing new season vibrancy to popular Peyrus hooded jackets, and gray Granges jackets and technical shorts. The French Alps with the same name as the series appear in the form of plane coordinates, highlighting the essence of mountain heritage. Green, black, off-white and cobalt blue collide with the trend of color matching to create a visual impact. Accessories include functional backpacks, beanies and beanies, as well as a discreet khaki version of the Trailgrip tech sneaker.

