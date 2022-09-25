Listen to the audio version of the article

In a recent interview, Remo Ruffini, president and CEO of Moncler, said that among the events he remembered with the most emotion was the one organized in New York in February 2013 to present the Grenoble collection of the brand, the one most linked to the heritage of the mountain (pictured below). He had explained that the idea to bring to the American fashion week «a forest of people, all dressed in green», had come to him while looking at the woods from his mountain home. We do not know if the “forest of people”, this time all dressed in white, brought to Piazza Duomo (photo above) came to Ruffini’s mind looking at a forest covered with snow, but the effect was equally magical, like a forest enchanted and at the same time choreography worthy of an Olympics opening ceremony. Winter, of course. Also because autumn has really arrived in Milan, with temperatures 20 degrees lower, towards evening, compared to just a couple of weeks ago.

Seventy years for seventy days

The event was organized to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Moncler, a brand born in France in 1952. And it was an extraordinary takeover (American term to indicate a, friendly, we mean, “invasion”) of the most iconic place in Milan, Piazza del Duomo, which kicked off a 70-day program of events and experiences globally.

Maya, the iconic down jacket (and long seller)

The energy of the evening revolved around the Maya jacket: an iconic model, revisited in style and materials that symbolically connects the origins of the brand with its future. The show was inaugurated by the prima ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan Virna Toppi, it involved a cast of 1952 talents – in homage to the year of Moncler’s foundation – who completely “painted” the square white while they sang, danced and they moved wearing the special Moncler Maya 70 model specially made for the anniversary.

Between history, contemporaneity and the future

Renowned choreographer Sadeck Berrabah (Sadeck Waff) orchestrated a show that offered a unique perspective of contemporary dance, challenging the geometric limits of the human body. With the aim of continuing to involve and connect communities, as Remo Ruffini has repeatedly declared he wanted to do, Moncler opened the event to the public, which was attended by thousands of people. «In Piazza Duomo I saw the perfect synthesis of how I imagine Moncler in the future. There is respect for tradition and the drive for innovation in the iconic Maya model which over the years continues to evolve in style and materials, always remaining contemporary – explained Ruffini -. There is the rigor in the execution and the search for uniqueness in an extraordinary show that offers an unprecedented vision of dance. There is the thrill of living this experience together. There is a message that will reach the world through digital channels. And finally, the thing I’m most proud of is to see all generations represented here and to feel the strong energy that comes from our communities. Together with them we will build our next 70 years ».

The complexity of the cast

700 dancers, 200 musicians, 100 choristers and 952 models performed in Piazza Duomo, for a total of 1952 people. The performance opened with a group of dancers arranged throughout the square to convey the idea of ​​a blank canvas, a symbol of a new beginning. A chorister then sang a cappella while Virna Toppi performed a solo on stage. At the end of the ballet, Sadeck Waff joined Virna on stage as the White Voices choir began singing. The choir then left the stage to the notes of the piece Carmina Burana, played by a Milanese orchestra with the participation of musicians from the Teatro alla Scala. The audience then watched Waff’s dance performance accompanied by a group of dancers.