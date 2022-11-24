Home Entertainment Moncler Maya 70 and Pharrell Williams launch collaboration collection
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the brand’s founding, Moncler joined hands with seven designers to launch the Moncler Maya 70 collaboration series, and the seventh Maya down jacket, the finale of this series, was created by “Philippine” Pharrell Williams.

The collaboration reimagines the Maya down jacket in molded polymer, embossed with the brand’s logo.In addition, Pharrell also invited rapper Tobe Nwigwe as the protagonist of the promotional blockbuster, saying: “I am Tobe super fans. He is good at fusing music and fashion to create his own unique style. In my mind, he’s the only guy who can rock out in a rubber puffer jacket and still be super cool. “

The Moncler Maya 70 x Pharrell Williams collaboration will be officially released on November 26, interested readers may wish to pay attention.

