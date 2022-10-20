Home Entertainment Moncler Maya 70 Collection Releases Thom Browne Collaboration
Moncler Maya 70 Collection Releases Thom Browne Collaboration

On the occasion of the brand’s 70th anniversary, Moncler launched the Moncler Maya 70 joint collaboration series, inviting seven designers to reinterpret the classic Maya down jacket. The second collaboration Moncler Maya 70 released this time is from the well-known designer Thom Browne.

The designer has ingeniously incorporated his signature twist into a Maya down jacket, featuring a patchwork of British flannel and lacquered nylon for a statement-making style. He also invited well-known Hollywood star Lee Pace to shoot the matching fashion blockbuster, adding: “I want to work with confident people who have an independent spirit. Lee is like family, and I like to create a home-like atmosphere, which feels very good. .”

Thom Browne collaboration Moncler Maya 70 will be officially launched on October 22, interested readers may wish to pay attention.

