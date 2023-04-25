Moncler MONCLER 2023 Summer Collection Moncler’s classic mountain genes will accompany you on your summer journey

The summer series of advertising campaigns shot by the well-known photographer Thierry Le Goués freezes the essence of the dynamic fashion of the new season and creates a different atmosphere with an unimaginable aesthetic perspective. The leisurely summer style with the breeze has become a thing of the past, and the photographer interprets Moncler’s brand personality with delicate and full of tension lens language: through the hot summer, fearless of the scorching sun and wind and rain.

The ingenious visual concept design ingeniously interprets the summer modern style of technological color matching, and shows the stylized lens mainly based on monochromatic light and shade. The subtle interaction between silk and matte textures and sharp edges and corners give Moncler a new dimension to the details of lightweight down jackets and seasonal pieces in the Moncler Summer 2023 collection.

Moncler’s 2023 summer series has a variety of new products, all of which appeared in the advertising blockbuster. Classic and timeless lightweight jackets, comfortable knitwear and summer must-have items are available at Moncler’s designated stores, Moncler’s official Tmall flagship store, Moncler’s official WeChat applet and Moncler China‘s official website moncler.cn.

Moncler was founded in Grenoble, France in 1952 and is currently headquartered in Milan, Italy. Over the years, the brand has been committed to cooperating with climbing experts, combining fashion and innovative scientific research results, and creating fashion and boutique accessories that perfectly reflect professionalism and style. Moncler showcases the refined aesthetics of ready-to-wear through several collections, perfectly blending the needs of extreme environments with the rhythm of urban life. Today the brand produces numerous collections of clothing and accessories under the Moncler name, which are sold in online and offline boutiques, top department stores, multi-brand fashion boutiques and online stores around the world.

