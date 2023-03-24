Home Entertainment MONCLER X ALICIA KEYS RELEASE A NEW JOINT COLLECTION
Recently, Moncler and Alicia Keys jointly launched the Moncler x Alicia Keys joint series, which draws inspiration from New York and presents it to dreamers from all over the world. This series combines loose fit and avant-garde color matching in the 90s style, highlighting the energy, coolness and optimism of this city. The blockbuster series is also ingenious, interpreting the interweaving and collision of two perspectives. The first perspective was shot by Ibrahem Hasan, focusing on the source of inspiration in New York, and with the local iconic skyline as the background, invited a number of creative people to perform authentically. The second group of perspectives is shot by photographer Laura Jane Coulson, who captures Alicia Keys’ personality characteristics with a series of snapshots and colorful portraits, showing her unique personality as a designer. It is reported that the joint name is now on sale, and those who are interested may wish to check it out.

