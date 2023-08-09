Monday Sleeping Club Expands to Guangzhou with Pop-Up Store Collaboration

Monday Sleeping Club, a Shanghai-based lifestyle brand, has recently expanded its reach to Guangzhou with the opening of a pop-up store in collaboration with VITAL Company. The brand, inspired by the desire for freedom, showcases relaxation and a comfortable lifestyle in a humorous manner, epitomizing the brand’s aesthetic concept and light-hearted approach to life.

The pop-up store, which will be open from August 5th to 18th, aims to bring the essence of “Monday Sleeping Club” from Shanghai to different cities through the concept of a shop-in-shop. Located in Dongshankou District, Guangzhou, the store will offer a range of items for sale, including T-shirts, hats, mobile phone cases, and more.

The collaboration between Monday Sleeping Club and VITAL Company offers an exciting opportunity for fans of the brand and those interested in the latest fashion trends to connect and explore the unique products on offer. Whether you’re a fan of the brand or simply curious about their offerings, the pop-up store promises a delightful experience.

The highly anticipated Monday Sleeping Club Guangzhou pop-up store can be found at the following address: VITAL Company, No. 28, Miaoqian West Street, Guangzhou. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and immerse themselves in the brand’s whimsical world of comfort and humor.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the Monday Sleeping Club phenomenon firsthand. Visit the pop-up store and discover the perfect mix of style, relaxation, and laughter.

