Mongolia and Nairobi Crowned Best Tourist Destinations in Lonely Planet’s 2024 List

China Daily Network, 2023-11-06 15:25 – Mongolia and Nairobi Named Best Tourist Destinations in 2024

Lonely Planet, the renowned travel guide, has recently unveiled its selection for the world‘s best tourist destinations in 2024. Mongolia and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, have been crowned as the best tourist country and city respectively.

Lonely Planet’s choice of Mongolia as the number one country is attributed to its wide-open spaces, adventure activities, and unique culinary and musical culture. As the world‘s most sparsely populated country, Mongolia’s government has declared 2023 to 2025 as the “Years to Visit Mongolia,” implementing relaxed entry conditions for international travelers and investing in infrastructure development, such as the construction of a $650 million airport.

In addition to Mongolia, other countries that made it to the top ten list include popular favorites Mexico, Croatia, and Saint Lucia, as well as lesser-known destinations like Benin and Uzbekistan.

Nairobi is ranked as the best tourist city, praised by Lonely Planet for its unique rhythms, a diverse array of locally inspired restaurants, and a vibrant arts and culture scene. Travelers to Nairobi can also enjoy the proximity of Nairobi National Park, just a short drive away, where they can witness more than 400 species of animals roaming the vast grass plains against the backdrop of the city’s towering skyscrapers.

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024 list also includes Paris, the host city of the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and Prague, a European capital known for its tourist crowds. The Covid-19 lockdown allowed Prague to “hit the reset button” and shift focus towards promoting “slow tourism” and attractions away from the city center.

Here is the complete list of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024:

Best Countries to Visit:

1. Mongolia

2. India

3. Morocco

4. Chile

5. Benin

6. Mexico

7. Uzbekistan

8. Pakistan

9. Croatia

10. Saint Lucia

Best Tourist Cities:

1. Nairobi, Kenya

2. Paris, France

3. Montreal, Canada

4. Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

6. Manaus, Brazil

7. Jakarta, Indonesia

8. Prague, Czech Republic

9. Izmir, Turkey

10. Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Lonely Planet’s recent selection offers travelers a glimpse into the best destinations to explore in the coming year. Whether it’s the vast landscapes and adventure of Mongolia or the vibrant culture and culinary delights of Nairobi, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences for globetrotters.

Source: CNN

Share this: Facebook

X

