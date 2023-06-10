Mónica Farro, Feudale and Berardi, those affected

A complaint shakes LAM at this time, the program hosted by Ángel de Brito. Mónica Farro assured that she was robbed in the dressing room. The other people affected were Marcela Feudale and Estefi Berardi.

Mónica Farro made a controversial complaint in which she assured that she was robbed in the dressing rooms of ‘LAM’. As revealed by Lio Pecoraro the fact would have happened on June 6 during the vedette’s last visit to the program.

The journalist revealed the information through his twitter account. “ROBBERY ON A TELEVISION PROGRAM. A dressing room, a guest, 3 damaged, makeup, cash and purchases with credit cards. There are complaints and security cameras, ”he wrote and then added:“ It was in America, to Feudale, Farro and another panelist. It was in the #LAM program by @AngeldebritoOk”.

According to what appears in Farro’s complaint filed with the City Police, the media ssuffered the loss of your credit card which he acknowledges having used it for the last time on May 22. In addition, he notified that on June 8 he entered his Home Banking and they listed 4 money transactions that he was unaware of and amounted to 143,451 pesos.

Other of the ‘angelitas’ who were affected by the thefts were Marcela Feudale and Estefi Berardi. The former commentator on Marcelo Tinelli’s programs would have been robbed 150 thousand pesoswhile Berardi had his belongings searched.

More Rial, the one targeted for the robbery in LAM

The robbery that occurred during the Ángel De Brito program would already have a main suspect. Based on the day the event occurredthe guest on the program had been More Rial, who is in the middle of a controversy after the fight with his father, Jorge Rial.

“There are many things left to say. They are investigating the cameras but no one says another name. He was robbed during the #LAM show on #AmericaTV. Monica Farro and Marcela Feudale the injured. They turned everything upside down for Estefanía Berardi. One of the guests was Morena Rial,” said Lío Pecoraro.

According to the journalist, Morena shared a dressing room with the panelists who were affected by the robbery. “Three panelists used the same dressing room and a guest asked for a loan and they gave her the same one. After a while things disappeared. In total more than 200 Lucas. Protagonists and a high source corroborate the facts, ”she specified.

On the other hand, the journalist assured that within the channel there are security cameras that would be used to verify the facts of the complaint made by Mónica Farro.

Source: Argentine News



