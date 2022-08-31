The light is of the ones that would liked to De Chirico, a clear sun that does not even create a shadow around art. The frame is Monopoli, a white town hanging on the blue of the Apulian sea, of a beauty that rarely betrays. Throughout this weekend, imagine it double, triple, raised to the cube this beauty, because Italics, the first consortium in Italy that brings together over sixty among the most authoritative ancient, modern and contemporary art galleries active on the whole peninsula, has chosen Monopoli (Bari) – From today on Thursday 1 September to Sunday 4 September 2022 – To stage the second edition of the widespread exhibition “Panorama” by Vincenzo De Bellis, associate director and curator for the visual arts of the Walker Art Center of Minneapolis, recently director of the fairs and the exhibition platforms of Art Basel. The special story that “Italics” dedicates periodically to some of the most extraordinary places in the Italian landscape, this year has chosen Puglia to offer this new three -day itinerary between art, architecture, antiquity and contemporary, marked by exhibitions, Special installations and projects.

The constellation of exhibitions and Happening embraces the ancient historic center of the Adriatic town and unfolds along a galaxy of twenty exhibition spaces, including buildings, churches, squares, votive newsstands hidden in the alleys and buttons, in which 70 works are hosted from the fifteenth century to Today which include 7 performative works, created by 60 international artists belonging to different eras, generations and nationality. Sacred monsters of the past and emerging artists and quoting them all would be too long. Just know that names such as Pistoletto, Airò, Boetti, Jaar, Calzolari are combined with those of young people such as Paolo Bini (Battipaglia, Salerno, Italy, 1984), Gaia Di Lorenzo (Rome, Italy, 1991), Mimosa Echard (Alès, France , 1986), Sam Falls (San Diego, Ca, United States, 1984), Matteo Fato (breaking latest news, Italy, 1979).

The tribute to Lisetta Carmi

As with the previous edition that celebrated Daniel Buren’s career and his profound link with the island of Procida, this year too “Italics” celebrates the exemplary artistic experience of an author fundamental for the territory with the transfer of Italics d’oro to the artist and photographer Lisetta Carmi (Genoa, 1924). Lisetta Carmi will be the protagonist of a special project: an exhibition of unpublished shots created in 1960 between Puglia and Basilicata, previewed during the award calendar for Friday 2 September 2022, which will remain open to the public for the duration of the Festival, from 9 September to 1 November 2022.

The “Panorama Monopoli” project develops as a great choral story inspired by the Greek concept of Xenia, a foreigner. Monopoli was the city that with the foreigner had a lot to deal: crossroads of exchanges, interests, peoples and trade. Byzantines, Bretons, Arabs, Spaniards, Venetians have contributed in various ways to making the culture of the city a polychrome mosaic but, at the same time and, together, a powerful fortress on the sea.

The curator Vincenzo De Bellis explains: «If we move these concepts to date, we notice how much the relationship with the other has changed. We repudiate the foreigner, without realizing that in contemporary society we are all foreign to each other. Our era has distorted the meaning of closeness and distance, has transformed the distance into a reason for fear and exclusion, or has reduced it to zero into a proximity that is only virtual, lived and mediated by a screen. So the news touches us but don’t concern us, we don’t hear them vivid, yet they are close, because everything is close today ».

In a 2022 upset by a world pandemic and a war, that in Ukraine, which reminds us of the many other wars in progress, now only silent for the outbreak of yet another; In a year in which mass migrations have not stopped between the various borders of the world and which for our position, overlooking the Mediterranean, we see above all from the East, the Middle East and North Africa, “Panorama Monopoli” cannot e It does not want to be a political exhibition in the most immediate sense of the term. The selection emphasizes universal themes that open up to a wide variety of readings, sometimes even unexpected, especially where works and artists of different eras and origins are placed in dialogue in the exhibition path “.

Path

The ancient marine village of Monopoli located in the heart of the Apulian coast along the “coast of the trulli” houses a centuries -old stratification of the history of human civilization. The historic center, of medieval origin, is a maze of pedestrian alleys, typical patches and ancient squares, a popular building jewel in dialogue with sumptuous religious buildings and splendid noble palaces. It is precisely among these streets that the second edition of the widespread exhibition “Panorama” takes shape, which includes about 70 works of 60 artists distributed along a route made up of 20 exhibition spaces. Seven are the performances that will activate the places chosen for the action, the local community or, in turn, other works exhibited in the same context. The exhibition itinerary embraces the main churches of the village, such as the church and former monastery of the saints Giuseppe e Anna, with its surprising majolica floor that houses one of the multiple dialogues between different eras of the art history that will meet along the way; The nerve centers of the urban fabric such as Piazza Palmieri where a performance will be staged, and then Piazzetta Santa Maria and Largo Castello; And then more collected spaces of cloisters, chies, androni and votive newsagents of the alleys of the historic center that will keep site-specific installations. Palazzo Martinelli, the San Leonardo complex, the stables of the Holy House and the Castello Carlo V Hall of the weapons host the four main exhibition nuclei.

The exhibition in the eighteenth -century Palazzo Martinelli who stands on the walls with his scenic loggia arcate loggia, develops in six rooms, each of which presents a surprising dialogue between distant artists in chronological and cultural terms.

In the full spirit of Italics that proposes authentic experiences to discover the traditions and spirit of the territory that hosts the widespread exhibition, to start the Monopoli Panorama will be a symbolic act: participation in a millennial appointment, which is held every year at Cala of Porta Vecchia.

At the dawn of September 1, in Cala di Porta Vecchia, there will be a traditional ritual widespread between the inhabitants of some municipalities of the Costa dei Trulli and the Itria Valley, considered to be a good omen. In fact, it is believed that swimming at sea at the dawn of September guarantees health throughout the year.