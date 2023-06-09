“Monopoly 4 Fun” hits the Switch market and officially launches on July 6! – DoNews game

“Monopoly 4 Fun” is based on the most well-known “Monopoly 4”, and retains a number of super popular characters, the most classic cross-era gameplay, stock system mechanism and a variety of built-in mini games, etc. , the Switch version will be officially launched on July 6. A comprehensive upgrade of the nostalgic re-imagining style will lead Switch players back to immerse themselves in the vortex of childhood memories of youth and happiness.

13 classic characters are all included, let’s reminisce about childhood together

Since the first generation of “Monopoly” was launched in 1989, it has been released to the eleventh generation. When home computers in Taiwan were about to be popularized, “Monopoly 4” swept the players in a whirlwind, and has since then occupied the hearts of experienced players. an important position. And “Monopoly 4 Fun”, which is based on “Monopoly 4”, will officially land on Switch on July 6. The game includes Sun Xiaomei, Jin Beibei, A Tubo, Mrs. Qian, Sharon Bass and other well-received classic characters from “Monopoly 4”, and at least 10 maps that can be changed and played. At the same time, the Switch version supports up to 6 people to play together. It is very suitable for summer vacations and holidays. When three or five friends get together and connect to the TV, it is a casual puzzle game that reminisces about happy childhood together!

Explore multi-country maps with up to 6 players

Stocks, lottery classic mechanism, reverse ending, becoming a rich man is not a dream!

The gods come to the gods to bless the powerful cards and help the gods

In addition to recreating many super popular classic characters, of course, there are also memorable local dubbing in Taiwan, such as A Tubo’s “God loves idiots”, Sun Xiaomei’s inspirational shout “A good start is half the success!”, Qian When something good happens to my wife, I will laugh even in my dreams tonight! These are well-known catchphrases that people talk about.

The game will use dice rolls to determine the number of steps forward throughout the game, buy land and property, and buy and sell stocks at will. In addition to more than 40 card props to increase the excitement of the game, you will also encounter lucky gods of wealth on the road, or are unfortunately killed by all evils. Ghost possession, plus random news events and the design of the magic house, have greatly enhanced the game’s fun level, allowing players who are stepping towards the rich man’s road to have more unknown changes.

Surprise little luck? Unexpected event? Which will come first?

“Monopoly 4 Fun” Switch digital version officially launched on July 6

Everyone’s common childhood is the joyful memories that Monopoly brought to players all over Taiwan. This time “Monopoly 4 Fun” will be launched in Traditional Chinese, English, and Japanese on the Switch market at the same time, allowing non-Taiwanese players Players can also enjoy the fun of fighting wits and courage on board the “Monopoly 4 Fun”! Add to shopping list now: https://richman.pse.is/5297mp.

game information

Game name: “Monopoly 4 Fun”

Category: Leisure Puzzle

Release date: July 6, 2023

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese, Japanese, English

Number of supported players: 1-6 people

Publisher: Xingyu Interactive Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd.

“Monopoly 4 Fun” official fan group: https://richman.pse.is/4yr9kg

“Monopoly 4 Fun” Nintendo Store Page: https://richman.pse.is/5297mp

“Monopoly 4 Fun” Trailer: https://richman.pse.is/5284xg