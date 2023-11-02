Monosphere – Sentience – Album Review

Monosphere – Sentience

Origin: Germany / Mainz

Release: 20.10.2023

Label: in-house production

Duration: 54:35

Genre: Progressive Metal / Post-Rock / Post-Metal / Deathcore

After her 2020 debut, which was celebrated by all relevant magazines The Puppeteer The Mainz progressive metallers want to build on the success of their predecessor with their latest work. I will participate Sentience my maiden voyage with Monosphere and this boat trip takes me through different genre waters that trigger a real chaos of emotions in me.

In Sentience There is so much complexity and it is exciting at the same time because there is a certain concept behind this album. Is a machine capable of feeling and thinking like a human? The topic couldn’t be more current; in times of AI and ChatGPT, these considerations are no longer fantasies. An overall concept that’s interesting to me, which the guys put together musically Rodney Fuchs & Co. has been brought exactly to the point.

In times of AI and ChatGPT

The instrument group combines modern electronic sounds with brutal deathcore elements, combining atmospheric post-rock with black metal. In Borderline Syndrome A bar jazz piano appears alongside the flugelhorn and trumpet and transports you mentally to a cozy coffee house. But only to break out again in the next moment with extreme breakdowns and fat riffs. What’s going on on this album?

In addition, there is the fact that singers Kevin both with his gentle, clean vocals as well as aggressive shouts and growls, giving the album a pleasant balance. Especially with the track Ava he impresses with his skills. What’s unusual about this concept album is that you don’t necessarily have to listen to it in one piece to understand it, but rather that each track can stand on its own. Powerful songs, like the one that blows everything away Human Disguise, HERE you can hear a sample of the crusher or the varied one Smoke & Wires represent the quality of the entire album.

Actually, every song here deserves to be discussed, but that would go beyond the scope here! I would also like to highlight the harmonious production, which perfectly showcases modern prog rock and the various types of extreme metal.

Conclusion

Monosphere have with Sentience created a concept album that thematically meets the spirit of the times and stands out musically with enormous diversity. The strength of the album is complex metal, designed simply and comprehensibly. A prog metal monster in a radiant extreme metal costume. For this little masterpiece there is 9 / 10

Line Up

Guitar – Lukas Klotz

Guitar – Valentin Noack

Vocals – Kevin Ernst

Bass, Gitarre – Marlon Palm

Drums, other arrangements – Rodney Fuchs

Tracklist

01. Preface

02. Borderline Syndrome

03. Smoke & Wires

04. Friends & Foes

05. Bleak

06. Ava

07. Human Disguise

08. Living Flame

09. Intermission

10. Method Acting

11. Turing Test

12. Sentience

Links

Monosphere website

Facebook Monosphere

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Mercenary – Soundtrack To The End of Times

EP Review – Oxblood Forge – Cult of Oblivion

Album Review – Domkraft – Sonic Moons

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

