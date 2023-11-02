Monosphere – Sentience – Album Review

Monosphere – Sentience
Origin: Germany / Mainz
Release: 20.10.2023
Label: in-house production
Duration: 54:35
Genre: Progressive Metal / Post-Rock / Post-Metal / Deathcore
After her 2020 debut, which was celebrated by all relevant magazines The Puppeteer The Mainz progressive metallers want to build on the success of their predecessor with their latest work. I will participate Sentience my maiden voyage with Monosphere and this boat trip takes me through different genre waters that trigger a real chaos of emotions in me.
In Sentience There is so much complexity and it is exciting at the same time because there is a certain concept behind this album. Is a machine capable of feeling and thinking like a human? The topic couldn’t be more current; in times of AI and ChatGPT, these considerations are no longer fantasies. An overall concept that’s interesting to me, which the guys put together musically Rodney Fuchs & Co. has been brought exactly to the point.
In times of AI and ChatGPT
The instrument group combines modern electronic sounds with brutal deathcore elements, combining atmospheric post-rock with black metal. In Borderline Syndrome A bar jazz piano appears alongside the flugelhorn and trumpet and transports you mentally to a cozy coffee house. But only to break out again in the next moment with extreme breakdowns and fat riffs. What’s going on on this album?
In addition, there is the fact that singers Kevin both with his gentle, clean vocals as well as aggressive shouts and growls, giving the album a pleasant balance. Especially with the track Ava he impresses with his skills. What’s unusual about this concept album is that you don’t necessarily have to listen to it in one piece to understand it, but rather that each track can stand on its own. Powerful songs, like the one that blows everything away Human Disguise, HERE you can hear a sample of the crusher or the varied one Smoke & Wires represent the quality of the entire album.
Actually, every song here deserves to be discussed, but that would go beyond the scope here! I would also like to highlight the harmonious production, which perfectly showcases modern prog rock and the various types of extreme metal.
Conclusion
Monosphere have with Sentience created a concept album that thematically meets the spirit of the times and stands out musically with enormous diversity. The strength of the album is complex metal, designed simply and comprehensibly. A prog metal monster in a radiant extreme metal costume. For this little masterpiece there is 9 / 10
Line Up
Guitar – Lukas Klotz
Guitar – Valentin Noack
Vocals – Kevin Ernst
Bass, Gitarre – Marlon Palm
Drums, other arrangements – Rodney Fuchs
Tracklist
01. Preface
02. Borderline Syndrome
03. Smoke & Wires
04. Friends & Foes
05. Bleak
06. Ava
07. Human Disguise
08. Living Flame
09. Intermission
10. Method Acting
11. Turing Test
12. Sentience
Links
Monosphere website
Facebook Monosphere
Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Mercenary – Soundtrack To The End of Times
EP Review – Oxblood Forge – Cult of Oblivion
Album Review – Domkraft – Sonic Moons
Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!