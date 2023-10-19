Monosphere – Sentience

Was Monosphere what they did on their first album was breathtaking in the best possible way. Although “The Puppeteer” presented great challenges, the great qualities of this multi-layered prog record, which easily embraced both the subtle and the extreme, became apparent very quickly. The successor also appears independently and is even a bit more ambitious. „Sentience“ takes the principle of the Turing Test as a template and deals with a machine protagonist who breaks out of his perceived endless loop – an extremely exciting and oppressive approach in AI-controlled times.

Overly long tracks like “Smoke & Wires” show quite impressively how far Monosphere have come. It’s no coincidence that Between The Buried And Me is often cited as a reference, because the game of brutal prog sounds that flirt with math and blackened death, but also of subtle passages that have an enchanting and disturbing fragility, knows how to inspire . The fact that “Friends & Foes” is immediately followed by a big blow in the neck, followed by proggy metalcore in the second half, fits into the picture. Mirza Radonjica of Siamese lets this final chorus grow and grow.

Elsewhere, Jim Gray from Caligula’s Horse appears as narrator. The dramaturgically gripping, extremely destructive “Turing Test” appears incredibly massive and feels like it torpedoes all of the senses at the same time. In comparison, “Ava” has almost catchy tune qualities, roars its heart out and boasts repeated dark caesuras. The sheer pressure that comes from these almost six minutes, even in the most catchy moments, almost takes your breath away. “Borderline Syndrome”, on the other hand, only feels at home in a sprint, although the second half is pleasantly anthemic – a spectacular counterpoint to the initial dulcimer.

A lot of questions come to mind after enjoying this record, which once again finds itself on the verge of being overwhelmed, repeatedly crossing this imaginary boundary and yet doing a hell of a lot right with its crazy approach. In fact, Monosphere manages to emphasize the extremes of their sound even more strongly and precisely on this second album. Quieter post-rock moments on the one hand, rough extreme metal hussars on the other fit harmoniously into this crazy and stylish mix. “Sentience” requires patience and perseverance, that much is clear, and should not only put friends of The Hirsch Effect in a good mood. Monosphere successfully shake the throne of extreme prog sounds and show off their best side.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 20, 2023

Available from: Monosphere (Blood Blast Distribution)

Website: monosphere.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/monosphereband

