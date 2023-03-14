China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On the evening of March 13th, MONSTA X member Lee Minhyuk published a handwritten letter to thank fans, and revealed that he will officially enlist in the army on April 4th.

On the 13th, Lee Minhyuk uploaded a handwritten letter to the MONSTA X fan club, saying, “For the sake of national defense obligations on April 4th, I will not be able to see you often for the time being,” and personally conveyed the news of his enlistment.

He wrote in a handwritten letter: “Use the time in the future to become more solid, to become a more handsome Minhyuk, and to be loved by Mumbaibe, so I am very excited from now on. I have not left for a long time.” Far away, so don’t be too sad, Mumbabes should be sad, but hopefully not.”

It is reported that Lee Min Hyuk was born in South Korea on November 3, 1993. He is a Korean male singer and a core member of the male rap group MONSTA X.