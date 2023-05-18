“Monster”, a touching drama at the height of a child

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first film presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival is also one of the most awaited: we are talking about “Monster”, the new feature film by Hirokazu Kore-Eda, one of the absolute darlings of the Croisette, which is back in competition just a year later from his previous “The good stars – Broker”.

Set in a quiet town near a lake, “Monster” features little Minato, the son of a very loving and equally apprehensive single mother.

One day the boy comes back from school and the woman realizes that he is behaving strangely: at school there was a moment of disorder which, apparently, seems to have arisen from a simple quarrel between children, but in reality it hides something very more complicated. Minato’s mother senses that the teacher is responsible and she wants to investigate further.

After a French film (“Truths”) and the aforementioned “The Lucky Stars – Broker”, shot in South Korea, Kore-Eda returned to Japan to make a child-sized drama, definitely in his ropes.Filmed with the Japanese author’s usual delicacy of touch, “Monster” talks about one of Kore-Eda’s favorite themes, namely the relationship between children and parents: almost all of his best works are centered on this narrative basis, starting from the touching “Father and Son” and from the very powerful “A family affair”, with which he had won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Different perspectives

The central event of the narration is told following different perspectives: it starts from that of the mother figure to then move on to that of the teacher and finally to that of the very young protagonist. Despite a too cumbersome first part, the film grows at a distance precisely because of its particular dramaturgical structure (which can bring to mind an absolute masterpiece like Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”), managing to excite and give a wide series of twists well settled.

Kore-Eda talks about very delicate issues – from bullying to fake news – in an incisive way, then focusing above all on the moment of transition from childhood to adolescence of Minato and one of his classmates. Among the further merits of the film, the soundtrack by the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away just over a month ago, and the remarkable performance of the actress Sakura Ando, ​​first candidate for La Palma for best female performance, should be noted.

Anselm

Out of competition, among the special screenings at Cannes, “Anselm”, a new documentary by Wim Wenders, was presented. It is a real homage by the director to the German sculptor Anselm Kiefer: a specialist in steel, lead and cement, Kiefer is one of the major contemporary artists who boasts exhibitions in the largest museums in the world. The film is a look at his most important works but also at his thoughts and philosophy of life. Designed to be seen in 3D, this portrait confirms Wenders’ good hand in making documentaries on artists, such as the other notable ones “Salt of the Earth”, dedicated to the photographer Sebastião Salgado, or “Pina”, a tribute to Pina Bausch and the teatrodance.The work of Anselm Kiefer, with its strange towers, its giant cubes and its underground passages, already has a fully cinematographic force in itself and Wenders pays homage to it with a product of great charm. Some “recited” passages relating to the artist’s childhood are rather weak, but overall it is a successful and interesting work. In addition to this fine documentary, it should be noted that Wenders will also be in competition with a fiction film entitled ” Perfect Days”, filmed in Japan.