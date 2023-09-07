Montaldo and his pioneer Harlequin

The characterizing feature of many greats in the most diverse fields is curiosity. Opening up to the new. Knowing how to invent and be pioneers. Giuliano Montaldo, who has just left us, is no exception. In fact, a short film by him dates back to 1983 which marked an authentic paradigm shift in the way of making moving images. It was, in fact, the first experiment in high definition television. Rai, at the time producer of the short, after many years also provided to restore it. Thus, on 5 September 2014, Montaldo’s «Arlecchino» appeared at the Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica, escorted by the director and cinematographer Vittorio Storaro. An event with a precise story to tell. While making his «Arlecchino», Montaldo candidly admitted that he didn’t quite know what he was doing. In fact he navigated by sight. It was an attempt started in the «Research and Experimentation Office». It was then that they spoke to Montaldo about high definition. «I didn’t know what the hell they were talking about but I saw Vittorio light up. He knew”. Yes, Storaro knew. And the enthusiasm for the potential of this new era, yet to be explored and already full of expectations, soon infected the director. The short film will have to go around the world, they said. It will be a trailblazer. Montaldo hesitated. The subtitles didn’t suit him. They would distract viewers from the potency these new images promise to have, he thought. We need a universal, immediate, direct language. He brooded. At that moment his eyes stopped on a poster posted on the wall. It depicted Harlequin. For him it was a shock. “Harlequin! Harlequin speaks with his hands. When he’s hungry he does this… when his heart beats and he falls in love he does this… Harlequin!” The input that arrived was the right one, happy and light. Perfect. On the wave of a spontaneous and engaging emotion. Harlequin great protagonist of mockery. And jokes. And you jump. And he ran. And dances. And protests. Harlequin, all fantasy free servant. Irresistible in panache and unstoppable in pace. The right subject was him, it could only be him.

Shooting in Venice allowed, the director recalled, to test the technology in really complicated conditions, in a context that was neither easy nor usual. The city all water, ironically, proved to be ideal for putting in place a full-scale trial by fire. An itinerary of discovery soon began for Montaldo. He was immediately fascinated by the “reversal” allowed by the new means. Digging up the old days he smiled with almost affectionate tenderness: «The first thing the producers asked was: “How much film do you want?”». Now the tape emancipated, liberated. And the image, no longer made up of 625 horizontal lines but 1125, revealed a sharpness and brightness never imagined before. Vittorio Storaro had become fascinated by the suggestive definition of «electronic cinema» and explained that, in his opinion, the idea behind high definition was to seek a different contact with the viewer in order to increase their involvement: «to broaden the screen to make people participate like in the cinema». The cinematographer’s technical observations were also of great benefit to the Japanese project partners. His detailed report, drawn up while he was working on «Arlecchino», in fact, was accepted by him, examined, and used to improve the technology. As they filmed, Montaldo and Storaro were sometimes overwhelmed with emotion. They were aware that they were plotting a small-big revolution. The director was enthusiastic about it: «The film would have disappeared! And developing and printing too!» While he was working on the set, Storaro had a sort of strange disturbance: «we looked at what we were thinking», he recalled later. The gap was tangible, concrete. They lived in a condition of euphoria mixed with a very subtle poetic melancholy. He concluded