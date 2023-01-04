«I hope to work in Milan, one of the next months, in some bank or company. It is useless to continue to have illusions or to hope for who knows who. I don’t belong to the category of people who get help or support. And now it’s time to settle down. At this rate I’d end up in the asylum, and very soon. I hope to arrive at a kind of calm and imbecile atony that will allow me to suffer less. I’m not asking for anything else.”

Thus the thirty-one-year-old Genoese poet Eugenio Montale (1896-1981) wrote to a friend, the writer Giuseppe Lanza, sent from Genoa on June 3, 1926, the year after the publication of his first collection of verses “Ossi di sepia”. It is a short postcard and not a letter, because at the time Montale was not “in the state of mind to be able to write to you”, worried as he was about not being able to live on literature alone.

The postcard is part of Montale’s unpublished correspondence with Lanza published by Gianfranca Lavezzi, professor of Italian literature at the Department of Humanistic Studies at the University of Pavia, in the second issue of «Quaderni montaliani» (Interlinea Edizioni). The sixty unpublished letters are part of Lanza’s letters conferred in 2021 to the Maria Corti Foundation in Pavia. Montale’s letters to Lanza, all included in the period 1925-1932 with the exception of the last two (1946), can be grouped into two blocks, divided by a year of epistolary silence, 1930. From 1 July 1925, the date of the first, on 2 December 1929 there were forty-nine letters; after the vacuum in 1930, only three in 1931 and six in 1932.

The letters of the first group (five from 1925, nine from 1926, eighteen from 1927, ten from 1928, seven from 1929) are full of friendly, literary and cultural observations. They compose an intense and affectionate conversation, in which the two friends ask and give each other opinions and advice on what they are writing and publishing: comedies and short stories for Lanza, poems for Montale, over a span of years that is fundamental for both, because if the first builds and reaches the first significant stages of his career as a playwright and storyteller, the second is in a moment of decisive transition, from the “Ossi di sepia” to the “Occasions”, of which the capital point is the construction of the second edition of the “bones”. But the relevance of this period, Gianfranca Lavezzi explains, invests the entire history and geography of life in Montalia: the separation from Genoa and the landing in Florence, the work as a consultant at the Bemporad publishing house, the magazine “Solaria” and the new literary friendships, the transition to the direction of the Vieusseux literary cabinet, the new poems after the «Ossi». Everything is reflected in these letters, more or less explicitly. Montale’s dissatisfaction with the boring clerical work at Bemporad is very present.