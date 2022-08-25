Montblanc Patron of Art series tribute to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert limited edition writing instrument background illustration

Every year for the past 30 years, Montblanc has paid tribute to its patrons who have made outstanding contributions to artistic creation in the history of the world and their precious cultural heritage. The series of art patrons released over the years, combined with a variety of art techniques, are exquisitely designed, and vividly tell the legendary story of art patrons. On the occasion of the release of the final piece of the series – a tribute to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s limited edition writing instruments, Montblanc specially curated the “Art Patron Series – 30th Anniversary Retrospective”, which will be exhibited at the “Montblanc House” for a limited time. The limited edition writing instruments of the Patron of Art series over the years, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of this series officially came to an end. Just like many works of art born with the generous and unwavering support of art patrons, the Art Patrons series of limited-edition writing instruments are the embodiment of art in themselves and are highly sought after by collectors. Each year, the series of writing instruments is released in a limited edition of 4,810 pieces based on the legendary life story of the art patron of that year. On this basis, since 1995, a limited edition of 888 writing instruments has been launched.

Alessandra Elia, Montblanc’s Global Director of Writing and Culture, said: “Without the inexhaustible enthusiasm and support of these art patrons, many works of art would not have been created and the cultural environment over the centuries would have been very different. Montblanc is proud to focus on the past. 30 years of art masterpieces, through this exhibition to promote the art of collection. The works on display are favored by Montblanc collectors, and it is also the moment when these collectors’ masterpieces come together. I hope everyone can feel its extraordinary when appreciating Artistic charm.”

In this exhibition, artist and illustrator Nabil Nezzar has created a series of background illustrations, which are cleverly combined and matched as writing tools for artworks, showing the outstanding contributions of art patrons in their lifetimes, including Madame de Pompadour. Madame Pompadour, Humboldt, Steinway, Borghese, Moctezuma and Victoria & Albert.

Nabil Nezzar said: “In my personal life, Montblanc and I have always been inseparable, and every year I buy a Montblanc piece with my brothers and sisters as a birthday present for my father. The illustrations I draw are inspired by this memory. I hope that every piece of art I create can be as imaginative as the beautiful stories my father told when I was a child.”

The Montblanc Patron of Art series pays tribute to Otavi’s limited edition writing instruments (4810 pieces worldwide)

Montblanc Art Patron Series Tribute to Queen Semirama Limited Edition Writing Instrument (4810 pieces worldwide)

“Montblanc Art Patron Series – 30th Anniversary Retrospective” was held in the “Montblanc House” limited-time pavilion at the Montblanc headquarters in Hamburg, Germany. As the “Montblanc House”, which is the palace of writing art, it tells the story of the brand’s establishment to the present, leading people to explore the unique ingenuity behind Montblanc writing instruments, as well as the outstanding figures who have written colorful chapters in human history. Here, people can explore or rediscover the extraordinary power of writing culture, feeling the creativity, fantasy and emotion that it inspires.

Adhering to the spirit of the Patron of Art series, Montblanc will be inspired by artists to launch a new concept writing instrument in April 2023. Artists have abundant creativity and rich imagination, and their works are full of profound thoughts and stunning beauty, which promote the progress of human civilization. To commemorate them, Montblanc will create a new series of works with ingenuity, carefully presenting the moving stories of outstanding artists in human history. This series of writing instruments will retain the tradition of limited editions of 4,810 and 888 pieces, and incorporate elements of surprise to enrich the concept of the work.

“Montblanc Art Patron Series – 30th Anniversary Retrospective” will be on display at the “Montblanc House” until the end of 2022. Some works will come to China in August and will be exhibited in private tasting events held in Beijing and Shanghai. .For more information, please visitwww.montblanc.com