Monterrey defeats Santos 2-0 and is the first semifinalist in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With scores from Rogelio Funes Mori and Argentine Maximiliano Meza, leader Monterrey had no problems on Saturday and defeated Santos Laguna 2-0 to reach the semifinals of the Clausura tournament in Mexico.

Funes Mori, born in Argentina but selected for Mexico in Qatar 2022, opened the scoring after three minutes and Meza defined the series with a score at 68.

Los Rayados await the results of the other three series to find out their next opponent.

Santos entered this phase through the repechage after finishing 13th in the regular tournament.

The first leg had ended in a goalless draw.

The Rayados took the lead when Funes Mori took advantage of a rebound inside the area and converted with a left foot that entered through the center of the goal.

Meza extended the lead when he received a pass down the right and converted with a low shot past the right post.

