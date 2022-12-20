“So what about the ants, whoever dares to shake the tree can also shake the sky.” Lu Li’s sonorous and forceful cry declared his determination to join hands with Liu Zhi to eradicate demons and protect the righteousness of the sky. The line of the Xianxia drama “Moon Song Xing” makes people feel soul-stirring, and fully expresses the heroic spirit and heroic feelings of that kind of chivalry. Starring Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu, the play is adapted from Shu Ke’s novel “Flying to the Moon”. and test stories. It’s called Xianxia, ​​but it’s actually written by mortals; behind the love, there is an awe-inspiring chivalrous righteousness and national spirit!

The plot is the king of TV dramas, and this is also the key to “Moon Song Xing” making people’s eyes shine. Different from the routines in many TV dramas – the love and entanglement of immortals, gods and demons, illusory, non-human fireworks, “Moon Song Xing” only uses immortals as a medium, a mirror image, and presents more how ordinary people are. Break through yourself step by step, join hands to protect each other and the common people. Although the protagonist has been teased by fate and betrayed by the people around him again and again, he never gives up on himself, but redeems each other and grows together. They let go of “little love” and only work for the “big love” in the world. The setting of this drama is no longer who becomes who’s hero, but to protect the world together. Liu Shao and Lu Li have achieved better each other and become stronger selves.

Once the originator of Xianxia dramas such as “Legend of Sword and Fairy”, although the hero and heroine are in love with each other, they also revolve around righteousness and common people. However, in recent years, with the popularity of many Xianxia dramas, such plots have become a popular subject in the film and television drama market, and their plots and clichéd plots have also been controversial. Some dramas design twists and turns in order to highlight the sadomasochism of the male and female protagonists for several generations, and some dramas deliberately portray hatred caused by love. Different from previous fairy tale dramas, “Moon Song Xing” has changed to a sadistic style. Through unique plots and themes, it portrays a series of flesh and blood chivalrous images such as Liu Shao and Lu Li. They always have righteousness in their hearts. The growth and transformation of the children are also vividly displayed in the play. This may be the core that supports the whole play-the chivalrous spirit, the fearless spirit that shakes the tree.

Picasso said that art is not truth, art is a lie, it teaches us to understand the truth. This sentence is very profound. “Moon Song Xing” takes the audience to see the real life through the art of Xianxia’s imagination, and see the extraordinary chivalry and national righteousness in ordinary people! The arrangement of Xianxia’s situation fully demonstrates the extraordinary in ordinary people in “Defying the Heaven”.

Xu Lu, who plays Liu Shao, said, “Liu Shao is the state that modern women yearn for.” Just like the label of “Xianxia Drama” in this show, the heroine Liu Shao has a “chivalrous spirit” and always believes in “I Life is up to me, not God” to promote the spirit of life. Different from the weak heroine and the image of the Virgin in many TV dramas, Liu Shao interprets cleanliness and bravery. “Brave and powerful, with its own personality and attitude”, director Lin Jianlong once described the image of Liu Shao. From choosing to change her life in exchange for three days of happiness with the mysterious man at the beginning, to her attitude of being kind and beautiful when she gets into trouble again and again in the later stage, she always insists on her own personality and attitude. Although the environment she is in is superficial, the brave and powerful image she represents is the state that the majority of female audiences yearn for. No matter when and where, this pursuit is constant and tenacious.

Actor Zhang Binbin is divided into three roles. Among them are powerful gods and cynical ordinary people. However, these characters with extremely different abilities have the common goal of protecting the sky. “There are people behind you who want to protect, even if you shake a tree like a gnat, you will never give up half a step.” Guarding the sky may be too far away for us in modern society, but the courage, perseverance, faith and sacrifice behind guarding the sky My national spirit is timeless. In traditional stories, Nuwa mends the sky and Pangu created the world; in history, Zhang Qian went on an envoy to the Western Regions and Wen Tianxiang kept his loyalty… Although “Moon Song Xing” is a fairy tale drama, the core of its characters is the source Based on the eternal national spirit and heroic feelings, it interprets the extraordinary spirit of Yueyue in ordinary people. Hearing the retort question of “so what about ants”, it is difficult for us not to think of the national hero’s fierce sentiments of “the rise and fall of the world, everyone is responsible” and “if there is one, please start from the same generation”.

“No matter what the result is, I have to try my best.” Liu Shao and Lu Li, to protect the common people and their loved ones, have gone through hardships and setbacks, devoted their entire lives, no matter how strong or weak they are, they must stand up and fight. “Moon Song Xing” pays more attention to chivalrous characters than the immortals in Xianxia. It mainly wants to describe the growth and tempering of the protagonist, but the emotional line has become a foil to this theme. Explore the tiger’s den and enter the Jiao Palace, look up to the sky and exhale to form a white rainbow. A cavity of passion and diligence cherishes it, and it can still transform Bi Tao when sprinkled. The tenderness is like water, and it reverberates a thousand times.

The name Xianxia is really a tribute to the extraordinary spirit of ordinary people! From the earliest “Legend of Sword and Fairy” detonated the market of fairy tales, to the hit IP “Gu Jian Qi Tan”, “Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossom” and so on continue to add to the icing on the cake of fairy tales. Righteousness has become an indispensable element; and today’s “Moon Song Xing” continues this feeling of “the great man is for the country and the people”. In fact, in our cultural genes, heroism and national righteousness have always been closely linked. The righteousness of the world must be presented in the context of national peril. Only by eliminating violence and safety, protecting the country and loving the people, and sacrificing oneself for benevolence can he show his righteousness Bo Yuntian. Not only caring about one’s own destiny, but caring about the destiny of the common people, and believing that it will eventually be related to one’s own destiny, this is the righteousness throughout “Moon Song Xing”. Xianxia is not “suddenly heard that there is a fairy mountain on the sea, and the mountain is in the midst of nothingness”, but “the strong man is angry, the majestic wind is born, and he relies on the sword of the sky, and cuts the long whale across the sea”! Not afraid of the sky, not afraid of the earth, this kind of heroic spirit is also an indispensable value element of our national spirit.

(Author: Cao Lin, a well-known media person and current commentator)

