"Moonlight Panic: The End" was released this week at the North American box office

"Moonlight Panic: The End"
“Moonlight Panic: The End”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on October 16th, according to foreign media reports, the new classic horror film series “Moonlight Panic: The End” was released in North America this week. , It is expected to receive 50 million + in three days on weekends. In 2018, the first-week box office of the first restart was a record 76.2 million, and the global cumulative total exceeded 250 million.

After 45 years, the story of Laurie Strode vs. the murderer Michael Myers will come to an end. Jamie Lee Curtis will continue to star, and David Gordon Green will continue to direct. ” and the subsequent “Moonlight Panic: The Killing” will be released in North America on October 14 and will be simultaneously launched on the streaming media Peacock.

