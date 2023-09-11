MOOSE KNUCKLES FALL WINTER 23 COLLECTION PROMOTION – Fashion, Shopping, Designer, Trends

Moose Knuckles presents the first Fall Winter collection under Carlos Nazario and deals with the different levels and interconnectedness of urban life. She tells authentic stories about personal urban experiences in the life of the creative community. The Get In Line campaign features a variety of winter fashions that defy the cold and depths of city life.

The first time with Carlos Nazario

This is his first-ever collection since Carlos Nazario was officially named Global Artistic Director for the fashion brand earlier this year. For this fall winter collection, the artist and current fashion director was inspired by the resolutely relentless character that city life brings with it. The campaign immerses us in the elaborately prepared world of some contemporary creative minds and shows how they combat the winter cold. Carlos Nazario wants to make these artists the protagonists of the story that the campaign represents, thereby revitalizing the street with inspiration and energy. They all have something in common. Because they are passionate about it and incredibly talented. This is also how Moose Knuckles presents himself.

Inspiring cultural workers

Canadian music artist Alanis Morissette stars in the campaign, in which she shapes the ’90s alternative music scene as well as the next generation of revolutionary creatives. With her always authentic approach when it comes to her lyrics, she reflects the authenticity of Moose Knuckles. The young aspiring actor Javon Walton from Euphoria also plays a significant role in the campaign, as well as the first female professional skateboarder Beatrice Domond, the well-known music artist Mustafa the Poet and the young fashion industry rising model named Shy. For the campaign, cultural workers come together and recreate familiar everyday scenes from the city, such as waiting for the train.

Winter collection

The latest Moose Knuckles Fall Winter collection values ​​above all the versatility of the so-called “Neo Natural” and is therefore the label’s most extensive to date, which promises an expansion of the product range and more variety. The aim is to explore the opposing sides of the winter experience. The collection is based on the calm yet harsh conditions of Canada’s icy tundra and the exciting energy of the concrete jungle. A dynamic arises between the two contrasts. Cold earth tones characterize the garments and strong primary colors give them momentum. The urban and the rural meet as color contrasts. Great fur jackets and velor jackets are reminiscent of the 90s and early 2000s and the many hoodies and puffer jackets protect against the cold on the street. The collection is available now at Moose Knuckles boutiques, their website and select retailers.

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: PR

