“We are delighted to be working with Eckhaus Latta again, whose craftsmanship, creativity, fearless personalities and focus on minorities continue to inspire us. As cultural innovators, we sense their brand spirit while at the same time inspiring us. Strive to promote a style of fearless pragmatism. We have reinvented the classic, iconic Moose Knuckles style in an unprecedented and inspiring way, using techniques that have never been used before. And that drives us Further explore the charm of art and craftsmanship in design.”

– Ayal Twik, Chief Marketing Officer, Moose Knuckles

–

The new Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta capsule collection includes the brand’s iconic Icon jacket, Icon parka, down vest and parka down jacket. The collection offers sophisticated neutral shades: Egret, Coconut Cream and Beluga. It’s also a first for Moose Knuckles: the best-selling Icon jacket features luxurious Tigrado wool for the first time, giving Moose Knuckles a gorgeous, dreamy look and feel at the heart of this collection.

–

Moose Knuckles’ iconic pieces in this collection are reinterpreted in modern fashion in oversized, exaggerated proportions under the lens of Eckhaus Latta.

Moose Knuckles’ expertise in winter clothing is evident in this collection. This series is filled with RDS certified down and designed with ultra-light technology, so that the wearer can move freely and dance lightly in the deep winter.

–

“In our first collaboration with Moose Knuckles, we preferred to be creative in the craftsmanship of appearance. But in our second collaboration, we tweaked and redesigned the usability of the new product – also for the purpose of Protect the wearer from cold weather, whether in the city or elsewhere.”

– Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, founders of the Eckhaus Latta brand

The Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta Fall/Winter 2022 campaign was shot by Mary Manning, designed by Matt Holmes and art directed by Eric wren.

The limited series will be pre-ordered on the Moose Knuckles official WeChat applet on November 10, and will be officially launched on November 11.

–

About Moose Knuckles

One of the world‘s leading manufacturers of luxury outerwear, sportswear and accessories, Moose Knuckles has a family tradition that goes back a hundred years to the manufacture of custom parkas. Moose Knuckles is dedicated to creating warm clothing for the tundra to the harshest environments of the bustling city. The brand design is inspired by the fearless biological moose that has no natural enemies in the wild. It has been relentlessly pursuing product design and craftsmanship from beginning to end, advocating rebellious and uninhibited spirit and energy, and thus enjoys a global reputation. Moose Knuckles products are sold in branded boutiques, exclusive international luxury department stores and independent retailers.