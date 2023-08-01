Moral Collapse – Divine Prosthetics

by Oliver on July 31, 2023 in Album

In 2021, few dissonant death metal records could live in the shadow of Imperative Imperceptible Impulse consist. The self-titled Moral Collapse– Debut album was a real insider tip according to general opinion. For Divine Prosthetics However, the multinational team is now taking a polarizing approach.

The band’s debut album, which came out of nowhere, ultimately had the main problem that it wasn’t a completely smooth affair, because towards the end (due to an immediately created immense drop with grandiose potential) it ran out of breath a little.

The decidedly holistic, comprehensive, but paradoxically at the same time dualistic appearance of Divine Prosthetics is in this respect a welcome approach to the vaguely defined personnel structure Subcontinental Records-Boss N Arun and session drummer Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Necrophagist, Obscura, Blotted science), shown here alongside Sudarshan Mankad (“Lead Guitar on Precise Incision”), which alongside Moiz Mustafa (“Lead Guitar on Calamitous“) this time supported by a whole relay of guest musicians: Bobby Koelble (“Lead Guitar (Death) on Divine Prosthetics“) and Sandesh Nagaraj “Samples & Ambiance (Till The Teeth) on Disintegration“) stand next to the “Special Musicians from the other side“ – namely Julius Gabriel (“Saxophone on Divine Prosthetics II“) and Mia Zabelka (“Violin on NORDescandant & Divine Prosthetics II„).

In any case, the conceptual superstructure does not only flow on these shoulders into the spiritual when the second work “mythical empires being overthrown by extraordinary men in battle – NORdescendants. Are they mortals? Only time will tell….’ explores, opening up its structures and aesthetics to explicitly stylistic counterweights that polarise.

If Moral Collapse namely not use their traditional Death playground, as they do in the exemplary Precise Incision do (whose mighty pounding drum foundation lets the guitars epic nasty whine, catchy and tricky, until the bass, which is brilliantly illuminated in the mix, knobs to an oriental-psychedelic character), to which his riffs sluggish even more urgently to the manic call-and-response Calamitousas well as the Gorgut‘esk hissing, aggressively intoning Divine Prosthetics I in all its progressive power at the spearhead of the genre, even then balanced Divine Prosthetics the band’s agenda over long stretches of the very short record on the odyssey through ambient noise sound worlds that have little interest in comfort zone service.

Disintegration is a gurgling collage of rippling, digital water effects in the drone environment of mechanical field recordings and They descend from the north pulsating with subcutaneous booming guitar wafts, gloomy and dystopian, in a dark jazzy timbre as an oppressive Stetson suspense score, before Divine Prosthetics II completely frays into the improvised avant-garde and finally exchanges all the expected virtues of Moral Collapse for ambitions whose yield is ambivalent, has no aim and ultimately meanders with a latent randomness.

On the one hand, this dynamic of the band stands competently, it also puts the Death passages all the more clearly on a pedestal, where the newly created space leaves room to breathe. However, strictly speaking, the passages aren’t very original and aren’t as impressive on their own as the Metal aspects, they only have limited added value on their own.

Just in total lets Divine Prosthetics so left with a latently undefinable feeling that the album as a whole (despite its form as a rounded, more complete body of work aspired to) is simply missing something – namely, at least one more outstanding ‘traditional’ tech-death song, after They descend from the north or the closer, which would have provided for the lastingly positioned intensity and would have weighted the focus of the record more clearly – to plumb the open Pandora’s box at the really satisfying climax of potential and not just spend almost 14 of 32 minutes with what Moral Collapse already does now dominate world class.

So is album number 2 by the India-based group a half-baked transitional work with growing pains?

Divine Prosthetics by Moral Collapse

