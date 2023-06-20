Morales approved the constitution and protesters seek to enter the Legislature

Product of the partial reform of the Magna Carta promoted by the government of Gerardo Morales, organizations and native communities came out to repudiate it and the provincial police began to repress it. After 11:30, the constituents approved the reform and a brutal confrontation ensued. They attacked with gas and rubber bullets, to prevent the protesters from reaching the door of the provincial legislature.

A new day of violence is taking place in San Salvador de Jujuy, where a group of protesters has gathered in front of the Legislature since morning. While the assembly members approved the provincial Magna Carta behind closed doors and without live transmission, some Protestants entered the building and They clashed with the police.

Since the Protestants found out about the approval of the new Magna Carta, everything was chaos. Protesters tore down security fences, They threw stones at the uniformed officers who were guarding the place and caused damage to the windows of the legislature. Some even managed to enter the compound and set a fire inside.

Angélica Lagunas, general secretary of ATEN capital, He traveled from Neuquén to Jujuy. At this time he is part of the demonstrations and assured that they are being repressed.

