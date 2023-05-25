Home » Morant is fine, temporarily removed from social networks
Entertainment

Morant is fine, temporarily removed from social networks

by admin
Morant is fine, temporarily removed from social networks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state police conducted a checkup on Ja Morant Wednesday, concluding that the suspended Memphis Grizzlies player is fine after posting and deleting messages confused on his Instagram account.

The publication made on Wednesday morning included messages and images that read: “I love you ma”, “I love you pa”, “you are the biggest baby and I love you”.

A fourth message simply said “bye.”

John Morris, a spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, told The Associated Press during a phone interview that officers reviewed Morant’s situation at his home early Wednesday morning.

“He told us that he would be taking a hiatus, away from social media,” Morris said.

Morant, 23, was suspended from all team activities after a video of him holding a gun was released on May 13.

It was the second time the two-time All-Star had displayed a firearm on social media in the past three months.

The first video cost Morant an eight-game suspension and about $669,000 in lost wages in March. The second could be much more expensive.

His five-year, $194 million contract is set to take effect next season.

The video captured on May 13 and widely shared online was released by someone close to Morant. She showed him holding what appeared to be a gun, while he was sitting inside a vehicle.

In the first video, he was seen showing a gun in a strip club.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities on May 14, pending an investigation by the league.

See also  TWICE launches "Alcohol-Free" to show growth with ten mini albums | Jeongyeon | Mina | Tzuyu

You may also like

Apple Cinnamon Rolls by Master Gross

“The sun of the future”, in Cannes is...

sacai x Clarks Originals Wallabee’s Latest Joint Shoes...

Gran Tienda La Favorita: this is how two...

The first wave of Hypebeast Goods and Services...

the easiest recipe to prepare this traditional dish...

Short’s pinch-hit homer gives Tigers victory over Royals

The 12-minute live game running screen of “Marvel...

Patricia Bullrich marks the line in the internal:...

It’s actress Kim Jenny! BLACKPINK Jennie’s reaction after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy