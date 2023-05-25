Morant is fine, temporarily removed from social networks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state police conducted a checkup on Ja Morant Wednesday, concluding that the suspended Memphis Grizzlies player is fine after posting and deleting messages confused on his Instagram account.

The publication made on Wednesday morning included messages and images that read: “I love you ma”, “I love you pa”, “you are the biggest baby and I love you”.

A fourth message simply said “bye.”

John Morris, a spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, told The Associated Press during a phone interview that officers reviewed Morant’s situation at his home early Wednesday morning.

“He told us that he would be taking a hiatus, away from social media,” Morris said.

Morant, 23, was suspended from all team activities after a video of him holding a gun was released on May 13.

It was the second time the two-time All-Star had displayed a firearm on social media in the past three months.

The first video cost Morant an eight-game suspension and about $669,000 in lost wages in March. The second could be much more expensive.

His five-year, $194 million contract is set to take effect next season.

The video captured on May 13 and widely shared online was released by someone close to Morant. She showed him holding what appeared to be a gun, while he was sitting inside a vehicle.

In the first video, he was seen showing a gun in a strip club.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities on May 14, pending an investigation by the league.