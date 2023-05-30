Morat: The Spanish-language pop band of the moment returns to Argentina on November 4

More than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify attest to Morat’s enormous boom. After the release at the end of last year of his fourth studio album Si Ayer Fuera Hoy, so far in 2023, Morat has been taking to stages throughout Latin America and Spain to bring live performances of his new material to thousands of fans. that they have been harvesting since their beginnings about eight years ago. The speculation for their fan base in Argentina has finally ended, as the quartet from Bogotá, Colombia confirms their return to the country with a show at the Movistar Arena on November 4, produced by DF Entertainment.

Tickets to be part of this night of pure pop-folk on November 4 can be purchased starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 31 at 1:00 p.m., entering only MovistarArena in the exclusive pre-sale instance for Santander American Express customers that will be extended for 48 hours or until stock runs out, giving way to the general sale stage through the same sales platform. In both instances, tickets can be purchased in 3 interest-free installments with Santander American Express.

The quartet made up of Juan Pablo Isaza Piñeros (voice, guitar and piano), Juan Pablo Villamil Cortés (voice, banjo, ukulele and guitar), Simón Vargas Morales (bass and voice) and Martín Vargas Morales (drums and voice) plays again for his Argentine fans after his three incredible recitals in October 2022 in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Mendoza. All the songs from Si Ayer Fuera Hoy, released in November 2022, are added to the current repertoire.

This fourth record work became an artistic manifesto for the quartet, which has expressed on its networks “if yesterday were today, the greatness of artists would be in their concerts, not in their social networks.” But not everything is critical of how the music market often works, because they add: “if yesterday were today, music in Spanish would not be heard in so many parts of the world, and in that sense “if yesterday were today, maybe We wouldn’t be here.” Si Ayer Fuera Hoy also includes the collaboration with Duki, one of the most important Argentine musicians on the current scene, who complements the song “París” with his bars. Affectionate to empower themselves with admired artists of all kinds of genres, they have collaborated with Juanes (in “Besos en Guerra” and “506”), Álvaro Soler (“Yo Contigo, Tú Conmigo”), Aitana (“Presiento”), Sebastián Yatra (“Under the Table”), Danna Paola (“Idiota”), Cami (“Simply Pass”), Tini (“Love Advice”), among many others.

Morat is one of those bands whose members have known each other practically all their lives. Simón and Martín are brothers, but they all went to school together and grew up side by side. Its beginnings go back to 2011, but it was in 2015 when they catapulted to fame with “My new vice”, precisely with a collaboration with Paulina Rubio. The single earned them the Digital Platinum Record and established itself as number 1 in sales in Spain and on Air Play in Mexico. After the enormous success of that first single, great things awaited Morat: the follow-up single, “How Dare You” would also be an instant hit. In the middle of 2016 and with the momentum of this sensational start, they released their first album Sobre el amor y sus efectos secundarios through Universal Music. After several notable singles, including “Yo Contigo, Tú Conmigo” (part of the original soundtrack of the movie My Favorite Villain 3), “Cuando nadie ve” and “Besos en Guerra”, at the end of 2018 came the second album Stray Bullets. Where are we going? The third one arrived in 2021 after the pandemic stopped.

An unmissable event for lovers of Latin pop, for those who enjoy listening to live musicians with their multiple instruments, for fans of love and heartbreak songs. Morat’s visit promises to premiere the most recent of his repertoire live as well as reviewing the band’s great classics that cannot be missed. On November 4, it will be exactly one year since they released Si Ayer Fuera Hoy, an anniversary that they will celebrate in style at the Movistar Arena with their Argentine fans, among the most loyal they have in the world.