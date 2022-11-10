Home Entertainment More and more big films abandon the cinema “Oscar professional” Spielberg criticized: lowering the grade – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
by admin
According to Deadline, well-known director Steven Spielberg hates streaming services, especially HBO Max, saying it downgrades movies.

Recently, Spielberg said in an interview with The New York Times that due to the changing environment, moving movies that should be released in theaters to streaming media may forever change the film industry.

“The changing environment has created an opportunity for streamers to drive their subscriptions to record levels, and some of my producer friends have also been betrayed for profit because their films didn’t make it to theaters …they got paid, but the movie was downgraded, I’m talking about HBO Max, and after that, everything changed.”

“I think older audiences can rest easy because they won’t be stepping on sticky popcorn anymore,” he continued, “but I believe those older audiences will find themselves in a movie theater with a group of strangers once they enter the theater. Being in a social setting is also a tonic….it also depends on whether the movie is good enough for audiences to talk to each other when the theater lights are on.”

