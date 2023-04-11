Home Entertainment More and more elements of Inner Mongolia show that in the first quarter, the movie box office in our region made 221 million yuan-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
    More and more elements of Inner Mongolia are presented in the first quarter, and the box office of movies in our region has reached 221 million yuan
    April 11, 2023 08:08 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

    　　News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Yu Xinli)The reporter learned from the Film Bureau of the Autonomous Region that in the first quarter, the box office of Inner Mongolia movies totaled 221 million yuan, with 300,000 screenings and 4.89 million moviegoers.

    It is understood that after the peak period of the Spring Festival, March is often regarded as a “unpopular period” by the film industry. However, the film market during this time period this year is extremely lively. Not only are new films released every weekend, but the box office performance is also particularly impressive. , High-quality films attract citizens into the cinema. The films shown in major theaters cover suspense, comedy, science fiction, animation and other themes. They are rich in content and diverse in style. “Earth 2” and “Bear Infested·Bear Core” ranked among the top three at the box office.

    Recently, more and more Inner Mongolian elements have appeared in domestic blockbusters and some TV dramas, such as “The Umbilical Cord”, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department”, “Seven and a Half Ways”, “The Return of the War”, “Moses on the Plain” and other film and television dramas. The big scenes and natural environment of “Inner Mongolia” also have many delicate emotions running through the film.

