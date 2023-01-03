ROME – The transformation of Telepass from motorway toll operator to innovative mobility player continues at full speed thanks to the continuous expansion of sharing mobility services. The last added piece comes from the introduction of scooters, bicycles and electric scooters by Bit Mobility, a micro-mobility operator present in Italy in twenty-four cities.





From today, therefore, in these locations it is possible to rent Bit Mobility scooters, bikes and electric scooters through the Telepass app, in addition to the Bit Mobility app. Telepass is the application that is always at hand and allows the payment of integrated mobility services, without the use of cash, using only one’s smartphone. To rent a Bit Mobility vehicle from today, all you need to do is be a Telepass customer, enter the mobile application (downloadable for free on Android and iOS smartphones), locate the nearest vehicle and unlock it. Users will therefore be able to freely use the service within the Bit Mobility operating area of ​​the city (easily identifiable from the in-app map), remembering at the end of the journey to leave the vehicles in areas that do not hinder road traffic or parking at no cost all spaces delimited by white or blue stripes.

Bit Mobility allows you to move easily in twenty-four Italian cities and represents the ideal solution for short urban journeys, avoiding traffic to reach work appointments, for student travel, or to discover otherwise inaccessible locations in the city or even just to a ride and have fun with friends.

“The entry of Bit Mobility’s ecological vehicles into our integrated mobility ecosystem – declared Aldo Agostinelli, chief consumer sales and marketing officer of Telepass – broadens the offer of sharing mobility in the city, promoting travel that is both eco-sustainable and simple. Telepass is not only payment of the motorway toll without queuing at the toll booths, but it also facilitates the life of people on the move in cities and with Bit Mobility vehicles we add a new mobility experience”.





“The partnership with Telepass certifies the role of Bit Mobility as a national point of reference in a constantly growing sector such as that of sharing mobility – added Gianmaria Crivellente, co-founder and CEO of Bit Mobility – This collaboration gives us the possibility to carry forward our corporate mission with conviction: to promote a new culture based on the concept of sustainable mobility in urban and suburban areas, with particular attention to the reduction of the environmental impact and highly technological, safe and immediate forms of transport”. Currently the cities where the service is available are the following: Bari, Bergamo, Florence, La Spezia, Lecce, Novara, Padua, Palermo, Parma, Piacenza, Pisa, breaking latest news, Prato, Taranto, Trento, Venice, Verona, Brindisi, Francavilla , Quartu Sant’Elena, Ragusa, Cattolica, Reggio Calabria and Rimini. (Maurilio Rigo)