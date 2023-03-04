At the end of last year, I had a resolution to get a brighter, moisturised and glowing facial skin… lucky and grateful to have known the whole range of body and facial treatments from Scarlett Whitening. Very helpful in maintaining and caring for the skin of the body as well as the face, so that it can always look beautiful. Especially now that we often do activities outside the home where there is more and more pollution, if the body is not cared for, it can experience premature aging.

Currently, I have lots of offline activities that require me to leave the house, whether I like it or not, I will often be exposed to sunlight. Even if you drive a closed car, Ultraviolet rays will still be able to penetrate the windshield. Especially for those of us who are more active in activities and ride motorbikes, even though we are wearing helmets, gloves, jackets and masks, there is still a lot of pollution to deal with while traveling.

Do you know, bestie, often our skin is exposed to pollution and free radicals, which can worsen skin conditions and result in accelerated skin aging or often referred to as premature aging. I don’t want to experience this one.

Soon the month full of love will arrive, on Valentine’s Day there will definitely be lots of interesting events and activities, it’s a shame if we just get lazy and lie down at home, do you agree, bestie? After several months of diligent and regular use of Duo C-Power from Scarlett.

Don’t panic if there is an invitation to an event on Valentine’s Day, especially if your face is already beautiful, fresh and blushing even though you have minimal makeup. Are you ready to be invited to ta’aruf too, of course, bestie..

Know More about Scarlett C-Power Serum

If you want to look beautiful, you have to make an effort, don’t you always rely on camera filters and cellphones… later when you have to meet in the real world, many people might be disappointed because our beauty can only be seen on social media. That’s why, the best facial brightening serum is the choice, bestie, to be able to glow.

Aren’t you really happy, because now there are many studies showing that regular use of Vitamin C on facial skin can prevent premature aging and keep the skin healthy.

Before getting to know and know about the Scarlett C-Power Series, I had taken part in a vitamin C injection treatment at a beauty clinic, and the price was just that… it couldn’t be helped. Even though such treatment cannot get maximum results if only one treatment. At least 4 to 6 new treatments will show results on our facial and body skin.

Do you already know, bestie, that Scarlett presents a vitamin C product that is easy to use anywhere and anytime, namely C-Power, where the main ingredient is THD ASCORBATE, this content is 50X More Powerful than traditional Vitamin C. Of course, the vitamin C is really very powerful, you really have to try it.

The content of THD Ascorbate is also claimed to be able to protect the skin from exposure to UV rays and disguise dark spots. For those of you who are over the age of 35, you really have to use Scarlett C-Power products.

Are you curious, bestie, what does the Scarlett C-Power Series consist of? There are C-Power Face Mist and C-Power Serum, which of course have very powerful vitamin C when used regularly.

This serum has a viscous gel texture. In addition to the THD Ascorbate content, there are Hyaluronic Acid, Lactobacillus, Chamomile Flower, and Cammelia Extract with the benefits of helping prevent aging, moisturizing the skin, as well as brightening the skin.

This serum took a while to absorb into the skin but after a while it was given a pause to absorb, the end result is not sticky and feels light on the face, and also feels moisturised too.

All skin types, even sensitive skin can really use this serum.

Another advantage of the C-Power Serum product is that it does not contain alcohol, parabens, sulfates and silicone. For me, I prefer to use this serum at night, so that it absorbs more and the benefits are more pronounced.

The main ingredients in Scarlett C-Power Serum :

🌻 THD Ascorbate

Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate containing vitamin C is 50x stronger than standard ascorbic acid.

🌻 4D Hyaluronic Acid

This 4D Hyaluronic Acid helps moisturize to the deepest layer of the skin, so that the skin is more hydrated, moist, fresh, and strengthens the skin barrier.

🌻 Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract

Chamomile flower extract has functions as an antimicrobial (anti-bacterial), hypoallergenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and analgesic (pain reliever) for inflammatory skin diseases, wound therapy, or burn therapy.

🌻 Mugwort

The mugwort plant is believed to help you get rid of acne, because it has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties and also helps soothe the skin.

🌻 Lactobacillus/Hydrolyzed Collagen Ferment Filtrate Extract

Probiotics in the form of Lactobacillus are microorganisms that live in the human digestive system. In the form of bacteria or fungi, probiotics will protect and maintain the health of our digestive system, can also maintain moisture, anti-aging, calm the skin to brighten the skin.

🌻 Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract

Camellia flower extract, has long been used traditionally for cosmetics, because it can help increase the production of collagen in skin cells known as fibroblasts and protect the skin.

Benefits of using Scarlett Whitening C-Power Serum regularly:

1. Helps brighten the skin

2. Disguise black spots on the face

3. Helps prevent signs of premature aging

4. Helps maintain skin moisture

5. Helps protect the skin from the adverse effects of UV exposure

Scarlett C-Power Serum is packaged in a pump bottle which is easy to remove, the pump is also not jammed, it’s very safe when using it. It has a milky texture and has a clove-like scent on the nose, for me it’s still safe, but it might not be comfortable on other people’s noses.

I usually use this serum in the morning as much as 3 pumps for face and neck, the serum absorbs quickly, the moisture is okay and the finish makes my face glow.

I also often combine Scarlett C-Power Face Mist and Serum in my morning routine, the result is that my face looks brighter and glowing all day long. Routinely using the C-Power series really helps reduce dullness in facial skin.

Having a bright face and looking like teenage skin is not just a dream, the important thing is that we are diligent and routinely use the serum every day, adopt a healthy lifestyle, increase gratitude and remember to always be happy.

Important information for you besties, that all Scarlett products are safe, really help nourish the skin and brighten it up, but remember, if we have to be routine and also careful in using the treatment, it’s impossible to use it for a week, you can immediately get the result of a smoother and brighter facial skin. The key is, we have to be patient and routinely use the product.

The Scarlett C-Power series has been registered with BPOM and has received halal certification from the MUI, so you can be sure that it is safe and comfortable to use every day.

How to Get Scarlett Whitening Products

We can buy all Scarlett Whitening products from facial, skin and hair care through e-commerce, there are often promos or economical packages. But you can also buy directly via the following link friends on the official IG @scarlett_whitening https://linktr.ee/scarlett_whitening

For those of you who are curious and still unsure whether the Scarlett Whitening product you purchased is genuine or not, you can check the authenticity of Scarlett products by opening the following link https://verify.scarlettwhitening.com

It’s easy to find out whether the Scarlett product we are buying is genuine or not, by filling in the data requested in the link, then entering the code under the barcode contained in the product to check the serial code, here we can find out the product we are buying is genuine or fake .

It’s no wonder why so many people are using Scarlett Whitening’s facial, skin and hair treatments, apart from the good products that help make us glow more, the quality and authenticity of the products are guaranteed if you buy them at the official store.