More companies are setting “zero emissions” goals, but few have credible plans

BONN, Germany (AP) — More and more companies are pledging to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to zero as part of global efforts to combat climate change, but that goal is rarely backed by a credible plan, according to a report. report released on Monday.

The goal behind emissions neutrality is to stop adding planet-warming gases to the atmosphere, either by avoiding emissions in the first place or by removing an equivalent amount through natural or technological means. Scientists say the world needs to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial times.

The lens has been gaining adherents in recent years. Although 149 nations have set such targets, compared with 124 at the end of the 2020s, the number of publicly traded corporations seeking to achieve emissions neutrality increased from 417 to 929, according to the report. Net Zero Stocktake, compiled by experts from four independent research organizations.

“You can see cities talking about net zero emissions, companies talking about net zero emissions. And if you go to supermarkets, you can see climate-neutral products or carbon-neutral products,” said Takeshi Kuramochi, one of the study’s authors. “But it’s not really known exactly what they mean or if they are really contributing to this transition to net zero emissions globally.”

Unlike targets at the national level, criteria are not clearly defined for emissions neutrality initiatives at subnational or corporate levels.

The authors decided to apply a basic checklist to corporate claims, based on a United Nations campaign called Race to Zero. This includes setting internal targets and covering all emissions for which a company is responsible, including those caused by the use of its products.

Less than 5% of the companies tested passed that test, said Kuramochi, a senior climate researcher at the NewClimate Institute, a Germany-based nonprofit that fights global warming.

Questionable claims about their initiatives to improve the environment have gotten some companies in trouble recently, particularly fossil fuel companies accused of eco-laundering—spreading misleading environmental advertising—by excluding from their total some emissions generated by their businesses, especially consumption of oil or gas by consumers.

Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority last week censured Spanish oil and gas company Repsol for a campaign about its emissions neutrality plans that was “likely to mislead consumers.” In addition, a complaint against the energy giant Shell was upheld, in which the agency pointed out that the announcements did not clearly specify how many of the company’s businesses generate high amounts of emissions.

“Evidence of misleading or outright false eco-laundering claims uncovered by independent investigations will only grow in the future,” Kuramochi said. “I expect to see a lot more litigation in the years to come.”

The report was compiled by experts from the University of North Carolina Environmental Laboratory’s Climate and Energy Intelligence Unit, the NewClimate Institute and Oxford Net Zero.