Home Entertainment More Cordoba, impossible: Dybala and “Cuti” Romero dancing quartet to the rhythm of La Konga
Entertainment

More Cordoba, impossible: Dybala and “Cuti” Romero dancing quartet to the rhythm of La Konga

by admin

Since they coincided in the Argentine soccer team, the people of Cordoba Paulo Dybala and Cristian “Cuti” Romero They were consolidating and forming a great friendship.

Obviously, both are united by the fact that they are from Cordoba and have trained in the clubs of our city: “La Joya” in Institute and Romero in belgrano.

Although Paulo is from the interior of Cordoba (Laguna Larga) and the “Cuti” from the capital, they joined in so many talks in concentrations and trips.

All that great relationship that they have been building was exposed in a beautiful moment that occurred after the game where Argentina defeated Panama 2-0, in the celebrations for obtaining the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

There, Dybala and Romero began to dance a very Cordovan-style quartet, while the band from Villa Dolores, La Konga, put all the rhythm into the event.

Undoubtedly, a moment that will remain forever in their memory.

See also  Herculaneum, September and October with "The idleness of Hercules"

You may also like

Buccellati and the Ambrosian School launch the goldsmith...

Alberto Fernández heading to the first port of...

Puig closes 2022 at 3.6 billion euros, up...

State of Neuquén routes today, Friday March 24,...

The case that shook Spain: how is the...

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri face each...

Naples, the Sanità Theater closes after four months...

Splif Bariloche brigade members will empty Allen sheds

WhatsApp: first look at how the video messages...

In Milan the great retrospective on Helmut Newton

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy