Since they coincided in the Argentine soccer team, the people of Cordoba Paulo Dybala and Cristian “Cuti” Romero They were consolidating and forming a great friendship.

Obviously, both are united by the fact that they are from Cordoba and have trained in the clubs of our city: “La Joya” in Institute and Romero in belgrano.

Although Paulo is from the interior of Cordoba (Laguna Larga) and the “Cuti” from the capital, they joined in so many talks in concentrations and trips.

All that great relationship that they have been building was exposed in a beautiful moment that occurred after the game where Argentina defeated Panama 2-0, in the celebrations for obtaining the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

There, Dybala and Romero began to dance a very Cordovan-style quartet, while the band from Villa Dolores, La Konga, put all the rhythm into the event.

Undoubtedly, a moment that will remain forever in their memory.

