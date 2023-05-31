More than 100 children’s film lists are assembled, and the creative parent-child carnival helps Tencent Video children create “June 1 Accompanying Day”-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

Source title: More than 100 children’s film lists are assembled, and the creative parent-child carnival helps Tencent Video children create “June 1 Accompanying Day”

It was almost early summer, and the sky was clear. As the children gradually stepped out of the outdoors and embraced nature, their curiosity about the world grew day by day. On the occasion of Children’s Day, Tencent Video Children’s Channel integrates hundreds of high-quality children’s works, covering different categories of parent-child content such as paid knowledge, documentaries, movies, etc., as well as rich and exciting online and offline activities, creating an entertaining and educational platform. “June 1 Accompanying Day”. Not only that, Tencent Video also led children’s stars such as Mi Xiaoquan, Super Flying Man, Pigman, Bubbles, as well as well-known artists such as Ma Tianyu, Meng Ziyi, Song Yanfei, Wang Yuwen, Li Yunrui, Yan Zidong and other well-known artists to present to everyone Children’s Day blessings, encourage parents to accompany and care for children, let the childlike innocence know no bounds, and everything has a solution. see, touch, playlistenExplore more facets of the wonderful world Taking children’s growth perception as the main line, in this “June 1 Accompanying Day”, Tencent Video Children’s Channel, with an open and innovative content concept, carefully arranged “watching” that brings together children’s audio-visual products, and entered the children’s group with themed activities The five sections of “touching”, “playing” that encourages answering questions and challenging yourself, “knowledge” that expands extracurricular knowledge and cultivates comprehensive quality, and “listening” of live-streamed youth master classes, through the connection of online and offline ecological resources, provide parents with And children provide a platform to explore the beautiful world and learn about everything. It is worth mentioning that Tencent Video has prepared many excellent works in the “Watch” section with its rich reserves of children’s content, in addition to “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School”, “Animal Detective Team”, “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City”, “Pet Hotel” “Pig with Red Glasses” and “The Daily Life of Vivi Cat” are well-known masterpieces, as well as trailers of many highly anticipated new works. Among them, there are not only “My Classmate Is a Mermaid”, which tells the self-growth of a mermaid princess in a fairy tale tone, “The Adventures of Little Penguin” directed by an Oscar-nominated director, and “Comic Man”, which creates a new superhero universe. The mysterious veil of "Calling Super Potatoes", co-developed and co-produced by Tencent Video and the BBC Gold Medal Children's Production Team – with a plot full of imagination, this work tells the story of the world's first potato superhero and The joyful adventure started by the vegetables, with the joining of Chinese screenwriters, the rich Chinese elements in the film are also waiting for everyone to discover. See also "Familiar Strangers" releases trailer for Franco Brie's collaboration | Familiar Strangers_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com five-dimensional modelhelp outgrow up happily with children For a long time, Tencent Video has been committed to providing better services for children and parents, and according to the growth needs of children, it has launched a children’s version of the APP “Little Penguin Paradise” specially for children aged 0-12. more interesting offlineFamily funChildlike innocence In response to the needs of family travellers, Tencent Video Children’s Channel has joined hands with Wuhan Haichang, Qingdao Haichang, Hengdian Film and Television City, Hangzhou Jingshan Huahai and other scenic spots to create a good place for “study and study + check-in and walk with children” – a series of carnival activities that can be played. According to different game scene resources, Tencent Video not only brings a wealth of offline IP-themed activities, but also expands parent-child activities in customized forms such as “cross-dressing cosplay + check-in interaction”, covering more than one million people. Taking Hengdian Film and Television City as an example, not only the Moonlight Maze in “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City” brings children a fun and playable real-time check-in experience, but also invites children to cosplay the Iron Triangle in “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School” Characters, creating an immersive perspective of “I am in the drama”, coupled with interactive links such as poetry pairing and Go, which are both educational and entertaining, let the children gain a lot. In addition, the first roadshow of the stage play “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City: The Abyss” officially authorized by the animated series “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City” in Beijing will be performed through repertoire performances, interactive games, surprise guest appearances and other activities. In the interesting part, create a summer stage that belongs to the feast of big monsters; “Flowers Bloom in a New Era” – Chongqing 2023 Children’s 1st Children’s Carnival will show contemporary children and young people in performances full of national flavor and style of the times. The love and pursuit of artistic dreams. With in-depth insight and exploration of children’s ecology and the parent-child market, Tencent Video not only creates a green and safe environment for children with a large library of high-quality films, but also actively responds to contemporary parents’ high demand for children’s content in terms of functionality and quality. Requirements, constantly present multi-category, diversified and rich parent-child content, especially the vigorous development of family user scenarios, and also branded the children's content awareness of "high-quality goods + richness + innovation" among the industry and users. With the opening of the "June 1 Accompanying Day", Tencent Video not only hopes to provide children with rich and interesting viewing content, but also hopes to use the content to give meaning to exploring all things, so that more parents and children can release their infinite childlike innocence. Discover more beauty in the world.

five-dimensional modelhelp outgrow up happily with children

For a long time, Tencent Video has been committed to providing better services for children and parents, and according to the growth needs of children, it has launched a children’s version of the APP “Little Penguin Paradise” specially for children aged 0-12.

more interesting offlineFamily funChildlike innocence

In response to the needs of family travellers, Tencent Video Children’s Channel has joined hands with Wuhan Haichang, Qingdao Haichang, Hengdian Film and Television City, Hangzhou Jingshan Huahai and other scenic spots to create a good place for “study and study + check-in and walk with children” – a series of carnival activities that can be played. According to different game scene resources, Tencent Video not only brings a wealth of offline IP-themed activities, but also expands parent-child activities in customized forms such as “cross-dressing cosplay + check-in interaction”, covering more than one million people. Taking Hengdian Film and Television City as an example, not only the Moonlight Maze in “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City” brings children a fun and playable real-time check-in experience, but also invites children to cosplay the Iron Triangle in “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School” Characters, creating an immersive perspective of “I am in the drama”, coupled with interactive links such as poetry pairing and Go, which are both educational and entertaining, let the children gain a lot.

In addition, the first roadshow of the stage play “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City: The Abyss” officially authorized by the animated series “The Big Monster in the Forbidden City” in Beijing will be performed through repertoire performances, interactive games, surprise guest appearances and other activities. In the interesting part, create a summer stage that belongs to the feast of big monsters; “Flowers Bloom in a New Era” – Chongqing 2023 Children’s 1st Children’s Carnival will show contemporary children and young people in performances full of national flavor and style of the times. The love and pursuit of artistic dreams.

With in-depth insight and exploration of children’s ecology and the parent-child market, Tencent Video not only creates a green and safe environment for children with a large library of high-quality films, but also actively responds to contemporary parents’ high demand for children’s content in terms of functionality and quality. Requirements, constantly presenting multi-category and diversified rich parent-child content, especially the vigorous development of family user scenarios, has also branded the children’s content awareness of “high-quality goods + richness + innovation” among the industry and users. With the opening of the “June 1 Accompanying Day”, Tencent Video not only hopes to provide children with rich and interesting viewing content, but also expects to use the content to give meaning to exploring all things, so that more parents and children can release their infinite childlike innocence. Discover more beauty in the world.