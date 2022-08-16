Due to the delayed recording time of many programs, the long-awaited summer variety show only got better in August, and more than 20 new and old variety shows are in full swing. In addition to the old-fashioned variety shows such as “The Voice of China“, “Chinese Restaurant” and “This! It’s Street Dance”, which were broadcast in the same period in previous years, a number of popular science variety shows have emerged, and scientific elements and sci-fi themes have become new highlights of summer variety shows.

“Meet the Collection·Space Season”, which is currently being broadcast on Mango TV, invites a number of young literary and art workers as guests to lead the audience to understand the story behind China‘s aerospace industry, and to spread the best knowledge points of the aerospace museum collection in multiple dimensions. The whole program was shot in a visual virtual studio, integrating real-time rendering technology with 3D virtual scene production. The second episode of the latest broadcast is based on the theme of “Heaven Asks”. Actor Zhu Yawen has a dialogue with Fei Apple, the chief designer of the Shanghai Planetarium who plays the curator of the Sound Museum, and leads the audience to understand the mysterious and unpredictable things in the universe such as pulsars, neutron stars, and black holes. Stars, as well as the principle of sound production, the principle of paper cup microphones, etc.

“Hundreds of Rivers Civilization Techniques” created by the Guan Zhengwen team, who have produced programs such as “Chinese Idioms Conference” and “Seeing Words Like Faces”, will be broadcast on Douyin platform and Beijing Satellite TV from August 12. Different from traditional cultural variety shows, this show is the first variety show to appear in the form of a special competitive word guessing game. The show combines word-guessing games with sci-fi themes, and takes the interstellar civilization drama conflict as the sci-fi story line. Through the immersive game experience, the dramatic story is combined with the word-guessing gameplay to express Chinese culture in a younger way.

In addition, Douyin’s self-made variety show “My Star Ocean”, the first issue of “Rocket Flying Off the Surface” also closely follows the hotspot, fully reproducing the classic experiment “water rocket launch”. Huang Zhicheng, a famous astronaut, also explained the development of China‘s rocket industry in the program.

Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “Hi Fangpai 2” was broadcast on August 6. The program seized the characteristics of the current popular science fever, integrated innovative and interesting experiments into life, and made cold knowledge “hot”. The program has both rational science and perceptual humanities. Through interesting scientific exploration experiments, the audience’s imagination is opened, and the audience’s curiosity and desire to explore are stimulated. (Text/Reporter Gao Shuang)