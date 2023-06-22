More than 2,500 episodes of programs from Hong Kong and Taiwan have been removed from the shelves. The Hong Kong government has been criticized for distorting history | Radio Television Hong Kong | Old programs removed

A total of more than 2,500 episodes of programs such as “Headline News“, “Urban Forum”, and “Police Call” have been removed from the Hong Kong and Taiwan websites. (Screenshot of Wayback Machine website)

[The Epoch Times, June 21, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Lier and Lin Yishan in Hong Kong) After the public library of the Hong Kong Leisure and Cultural Services Department removed books related to politics or written by pro-democracy figures, Radio Television Hong Kong was recently found to have A large number of old programs have been removed from the shelves, including “Headline News“, “Left and Right Red and Blue Records”, “Urban Forum”, “Police”, etc., with a total of more than 2,500 episodes.

Scholar Huang Weiguo, who once served as a guest of “Left and Right Red and Blue Records”, criticized Hong Kong and Taiwan for losing their ability to be independent and professional. To rewrite the history that distorts Hong Kong society, I frankly feel “so angry” and “such a pity”.

The reporter of this newspaper first entered “headline news“, “urban forum”, “warning”, “left and right red, blue and green” and “Chinese style‧yes” on the search engine of the “PODCAST ONE” page of the Radio Television Hong Kong website. , the webpages all display “no information”, and the related programs are suspected to be removed from the shelves.

Then, I checked the webpage backup website “WayBack Machine” and found that the “Headline News” webpage appeared between October 22, 2010 and December 30, 2022. According to the webpage records on December 30 last year, there were a total of 263 episodes available for rewatching. The introduction of the program reads “The stars are flowing, we are on the same road with you… Started broadcasting in 1989, we have never met each other and started to get close. “Headline News” used to be low-interest and eccentric, but it always expressed it in a humorous way. The program is full of positive Energy, it’s hard to know that my heart has gone through storms, and it’s everyone’s support for me not to retreat half a step.”

As for the “Urban Forum”, the web page appeared between October 22, 2010 and October 21, 2022. According to the webpage records on October 21 last year, there were a total of 590 episodes available for rewatching. The introduction of the program reads “City Forum is a long-lived program produced by RTHK throughout the year. It is broadcast live outdoors on Sundays without interruption. The program began to broadcast in 1980. The purpose of the production is to encourage freedom of speech and reflect public opinion. It is widely received by the society every week. It provides an open venue for citizens to express their opinions on topics that are of concern to the public. In the past, the topics discussed covered a wide range of issues, including people’s livelihood issues, culture and education, finance and legal system, etc. In the future, it will still be based on the purpose of production, to gather public opinion, and to bring together hundreds of rivers.”

The “Alert” webpage appeared between July 31, 2010 and March 21 this year. According to the webpage records on March 21 this year, there are a total of 703 episodes available for rewatching. The introduction of the program reads, “Since it started broadcasting in 1973, it has always been adhering to the purpose of promoting the message of fighting crime: in the form of drama, the criminals’ various criminal methods are reproduced in front of the audience; the latest crime trends are revealed to increase the vigilance of the public. In addition, The program will also introduce various departments of the police force and their latest developments, so as to deepen the public’s understanding of the police force.”

The “left and right red, blue and green” webpage appeared from October 22, 2012 to January 28 this year. According to the website records on January 28 this year, there are a total of 1,000 episodes available for review. The introduction of the program reads, “From left to right, the political spectrum is red, blue, and green, which happen to be the three primary colors of TV. Guests and representatives of power organizations are invited to comment on world events, analyze Hong Kong’s gains and losses, comment on policies, and even Express personal feelings. The program is supplemented with video clips to make the topic easier to grasp.”

The “Chinese Style‧It’s So Dee” webpage appeared from November 23, 2019 to March 26 this year. According to the webpage records on March 26 this year, there are a total of 4 episodes available for review. The introduction of the program reads, “The trade war broke out between China and the United States, which has tightened the longitude and latitude of the earth, tensed the climate, and covered the whole world; let everyone take a little relaxed mood and follow the host Chen Yuehui to take a political, economic and cultural in-depth tour to explore.” How the “Chinese-style” economic investment has become popular all over the world has touched the political nerves of countries from four continents; for four consecutive episodes, we will follow the camera and rush out of Hong Kong. After watching four episodes, maybe you will know how to say “Chinese-style” , yes’!”

Combining the data of the above five programs, a total of at least 2,560 episodes of the programs have been removed from the website.

Selective removal of some programs

In addition, on the “PODCAST ONE” page of Radio Television Hong Kong’s website, there are still 505 episodes of “Discussions and Discussions” available for review. Episodes are available for review, which means that at least 8 episodes of the show have been removed. The introduction of the program reads, “”Discussions and Discussions” mainly revolves around the question-and-answer and interviews of members and officials at the Legislative Council meetings, and focuses on people’s livelihood issues. The discussion part is responsible for discussing the topics in the week’s parliament.”

And all 10 episodes of “Our Cartoonist” in the “Hong Kong Story” series broadcast from November 2020 to January 2021 have been removed from the shelves. The web page backup website “WayBack Machine” recorded on December 3 last year that some of the interviewees included political cartoonists Zunzi and Cuson Lo, as well as Liu Guangcheng, who had published anti-extradition cartoons.

Scholar Huang Weiguo: Hong Kong and Taiwan have lost their independence and professionalism

Scholar Huang Weiguo said frankly in an interview with our reporter on June 20 that although he had served as a guest on “Left and Right Red and Blue Records”, he had no special feeling about the show being taken off the shelves. He criticized RTHK for losing its ability to be independent and professional. It is only a matter of time before those programs deemed “politically incorrect” by the management will be taken off the shelves.

As for why even “Police” and other programs were taken off the shelves, he guessed it was because the staff of RTHK were lazy and didn’t want to take the time to carefully watch each episode before deciding whether to take it off the shelves. , can only ridicule their incompetence and uselessness.”

He continued that although RTHK has the right to ask YouTube and other platforms to take down programs backed up by netizens in response to copyright requirements, netizens still have many ways to retain and distribute these programs, such as using the “Internet Archive” website to store them.

Scholar Zhong Jianhua: So angry, so pity

Scholar Zhong Jianhua criticized in an interview with our reporter on June 20 that the Hong Kong government is now trying to rewrite and distort the history of Hong Kong society, and a large number of programs in Hong Kong and Taiwan have recorded those historical facts, and they have the nature of news reports. They are removed from the shelves, “some of the innocuous ones will be kept temporarily, but some of the more critical and sensitive ones will be removed from the shelves.”

He said frankly, “Of course I am very angry, and I also feel very sorry”, because the quality of Hong Kong and Taiwan programs has always been guaranteed, and it is not something that ordinary commercial media can do.

Regarding the removal of all “Police Call” programs, he guessed that because there were many standards that the police said at the time, the police today cannot meet them, so they had to “deceive themselves” by removing them from the shelves.

Former Journalist Association Chairman Yang Jianxing: Programs are public assets

Yang Jianxing, former chairman of the Journalists Association, posted on his Facebook on June 19 that he felt sad about the removal of the show, but he did not find it strange. He questioned whether RTHK is a public sector, and its programs are public assets. Whether the public has the right to obtain them, whether RTHK has the right to remove them from the shelves, and whether the hosts of relevant programs can ask for the programs. “Can you show some respect to those who participate in the programs?”

He recalled that he had forgotten when he started doing Hong Kong and Taiwan’s “Left and Right Red, Blue and Green” program, and thanked the Hong Kong and Taiwan team back then. He described 3 to 4 minutes of comments, the accuracy of content, pronunciation, and length are required to be precise. In his impression, he only “taken it” a few times, and he felt like a godsend. After finishing the video, it was super difficult, “I didn’t make any jokes in the end, I feel amazing!”

