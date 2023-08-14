More than 30 missing in a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 30 people are missing after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar. A search and rescue operation was underway, an emergency manager said Monday.

The incident occurred in Hpakant, a remote mountain town in Kachin state, some 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of the country’s largest city, Yangon. The largest and most lucrative jade mines in the world are concentrated in the area.

The leader of a local rescue team coordinating search efforts told The Associated Press on Monday that more than 30 miners searching for jade were swept into a lake when a mudslide occurred near the town of Manna around 3 p.m. :30 on Sunday. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared being arrested by the military.

Dirt and debris from several mines near the town slid 304 meters (about 1,000 feet) down the ravine and into the lake below, striking miners along the way, he said.

34 had been confirmed missing and local rescue teams were searching the lake on Monday, he explained. Eight miners were injured and were taken to a local hospital on Sunday.

A miner who asked not to be named because he feared for his safety said three of his colleagues searching for jade were swept into the lake by the avalanche. Most of the victims were men, he added.

Similar accidents on a smaller scale usually occur and do not receive much attention.

The victims are often independent miners who settle near the huge mountains of earth and rubble excavated by heavy machinery used by mining companies. People search for jade shards among that discarded material and live in abandoned mining shafts at the base of unstable mountains of earth. Most are unregistered migrants from other areas.

In July 2020, at least 162 people died in a landslide in the same area, while an accident in November 2015 left 113 dead.

Human rights activists say jade mining is a major source of revenue for Myanmar’s military-appointed government. Critics of the military regime call for sanctions and boycotts to reduce jade sales.

The mines are also the main source of income for the Kachin Independence Army, an armed ethnic group based in Kachin State that has been fighting for decades with the central government for more autonomy.

A ceasefire in the region broke down when the military seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The region is now embroiled in an armed conflict between the armed forces and the Kachin Independence Army. which has expelled many civilians to refugee camps and nearby townships.

